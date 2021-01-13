Gwen Lawson Northland bowls column: Arapohue, Ruawai, Whangārei to host fours tournament

Northland's four-person bowls teams will be in action at Arapohue, Ruawai and Whangārei over the weekend. Photo / File

This weekend sees the Bowls Northland Centre open championships fours played at three venues throughout the Centre. Twenty-eight teams have entered, post-section will be at Whangārei on Sunday.

Draw:

Men at Arapohue:

T Gowie, E Smitton, T Reader, J Ridling, M Webb, A Rakich, D Brewster, P Wightman, R Burgin, D McMurchy

Men at Ruawai:

D Orford, B Henderson, E Koroi, C Barnett, B Barnetta, J Jamieson, S Nelson, R Heaton, W Ben, D Eades

Women at Whangārei:

J Hardie, M Guttenbeil, L Jones, K Wintle, M Attwood, A Muir, P Murray, L Stewart

Latest reporting time is 8.30am. Play starts at 8.45am. Trial ends must be completed prior to start time.

The national singles and pairs have been completed for another season and well done to the Northland players who qualified in the pairs for women and the singles for men.

Congratulations to Paul Wightman who reached the last 32 in the singles. Players will now look forward to the national fours and mixed pairs to be held in Alexandra next month where Northland entrants have combined for the mixed pairs event.

The Bowls3Five competition resumes on Wednesday at Mangawhai. This competition is still too close to call with are two rounds to play. The top two teams in each section will play-off to find our eventual representative.

The Northland women's rep teams will take on Auckland and Counties in a quadrangular tournament on January 23 at Mangawhai. Premier one and premier two teams will take part.

Clubs are reminded that the 1-5 year interclub sixes competition will be played at Kensington on Monday, February 1 (Northland Anniversary Day).

Entry forms have been distributed to clubs and we are now accepting entries. Teams may be any combination and will be played as singles, pairs and triples. The winners of this event will represent Northland in the regional competition later in the season.

Coming tournaments:

Saturday/Sunday: Centre fours

Tuesday: Kamo classic fours

Wednesday: Bowls3Five

Thursday: Mt Manaia AC triples

Friday: AC triples (5.30pm)