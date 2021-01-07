Gwen Lawson Northland bowls column: Kensington bowler Patricia Murray makes national singles quarterfinals

The next event in Northland is the Centre Open Fours for men and women. Photo / File

The past week has seen the New Zealand national singles and pairs for men and women contested in the North Harbour and Auckland centres.

Typical wet weather started the week and all 128 entries in the women's singles were put through to post-section play. Congratulations to those that reached the last 32 of this competition and a special well done to Patricia Murray (Kensington) who reached the last eight before being beaten by Connie Mathieson (Takapuna) in a hard fought match.

A new champion was found in this event when Nicole Toomey of Victoria Club, Wellington, defeated Mandy Boyd (Elmwood Park) to win her first New Zealand title.

In the meantime, the men contested the pairs and well done to those who qualified. The final was between Lance Pascoe and Jamie Hill (Composite), and Mike Bradshaw and John Carruthers representing Royal Oak Club Auckland.

A special well done to Carruthers, who we can claim as a Northlander as he is also a member of the One Tree Point club and has already stamped his mark on Centre competitions.

The national tournament has continued with women's pairs and men's singles. The final of the men's singles can be seen via the Bowls NZ website today.

The next event in Northland is the Centre Open Fours for men and women and entries close today at 5pm. Last minute entries can be forwarded via the Centre website or by email to gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz.

A good contingent of men have entered so far and section play will be at Arapohue and Ruawai on Saturday, with post-section at Whangārei on Sunday. The women will compete at Whangārei both days.

The Centre Bowls3Five event will resume on Wednesday, January 20, at Mangawhai greens starting at 6.30pm.

The second representative fixture for the season will be played at the Mangawhai greens on Saturday, January 23. Play starts at 9.30am. This event will see the Northland premier one and premier two women's sides match up against teams from Auckland and Counties Manukau.

Coming tournaments

Saturday/Sunday: Whangārei men's 2x4x2 pairs

Sunday: Arapohue MX triples

Tuesday: Kamo AC triples

Wednesday: Maungatapere men's triples

Thursday: Dargaville AC triples, Waipū AC triples

January 16-17: Centre open champion fours men and women