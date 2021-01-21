Gwen Lawson, Northland bowls column: Hikurangi and Mangawhai win fours titles

Savanna Lauder was part of Hikurangi's fours title winning team over the weekend. Photo / File

Twenty-eight teams took part in section play for the Centre fours held last weekend.

Competition was tight and, as a result, five men's teams and two women's teams qualified for post-section play.

In the women's division final, Hikurangi were represented by Leanne Stewart (skip), Manu Timoti, Savanna Lauder and Diane Lawrence, while Mangawhai were represented by Kris Wintle (skip), Lyn Wintle, Wendy Sarjeant and Christine Lineham.

Hikurangi started off well and were 8-1 up after four ends. Mangawhai then found line and length and the Hikurangi players lost their way, dropping 15 shots in four ends as Mangawhai hit the front 16-9 after 10 ends.

Hikurangi regained their composure and, after 15 ends, the score was 18-all. This meant an extra end had to be played and Hikurangi completed their comeback by winning the end and the match.

This gave the Hikurangi club their third winning title in the Centre championships for the season. This was the 10th title for Stewart and Lawrence, earning their bar to their gold star.

For Timoti, it was her 22nd title and, for Lauder, her fourth. Thanks to the Whangārei club, control personnel and the umpires for their work over the two days.

For the men, round one of post-section play saw John Dunn's team (Onerahi) defeat Kensington, skipped by Tim Apaapa, on an extra end after the scores were tied at 10-all.

Round two saw Tom Gowie (Mangawhai) defeat Sam Nelson (Hikurangi) 19-7, and Carlson Barnett (Arapohue) beat John Dunn 15-5.

The final saw another exciting match when Mangawhai's Gowie (skip), David Frame, Paul Freeman and Alistair Colliar defeated Arapohue's Barnett (skip), Jason Webb, Tom Webb and Gerald Barnett, 15-13.

The scores were tied on the 14th end and it was a shot to put the jack in the ditch that scored the win for Mangawhai. This was a fourth Centre title for Freeman, third for Frame, second for Gowie and first for Colliar.

Thanks are extended to Ruawai, Arapohue and Whangārei clubs, controllers and umpires for a well-run competition. Special thanks should be recorded to the Arapohue club for their hospitality, which included lunches being made available for players.

The next event on the Centre calendar is the Northland women's rep teams competing against Auckland and Counties Manukau at Mangawhai greens tomorrow. Play starts at 9.30am.

Northland teams are:

Premier one: Singles: P.Murray; Pairs: D.Strawbridge and K.Cooper, C.Neeley and A.Muir; Fours: L.Stewart, M.Attwood, D.Owens, C.Budge.

Premier two: Singles: J.MacKenzie; Pairs: W.Sarjeant and M.Guttenbeil, J.Stewart and D.Klomp; Fours: J.Hardie, P.Brewster, E.Chrol, L.Springett

The Centre 1-5 inter-club sixes competition will be held at Kensington greens on Northland Anniversary day, February 1. Entries from clubs have been extended to Monday at 5pm.

Please complete the entry form sent to all clubs. This is an any-combination event played as singles, pairs and triples. The winners will represent Northland at the regional final to be played in May.

Entries are now being accepted for the junior 1-5 year singles for men and women and the Centre first-year competition for men and women. Please enter online or by entry form in the Centre handbook.

Kamo Club advise that their open tournaments scheduled to be held on January 19 and 26 have been postponed. They are busy at the club currently as the contractors are in laying a new carpet artificial green from the 18th.

Coming tournaments:

Sunday: Arapohue 1-10 year triples

Wednesday: Maungatapere AC fours, Bowls3Five tournament (Hikurangi)

Thursday: Hikurangi Variety AC pairs

Friday: Mamaranui men's pairs, One Tree Point mixed sixes

Saturday (Jan 30): Kensington men's triples

Sunday (Jan 31): Arapohue men's triples

Monday (Feb 1): Centre 1-5 year sixes inter-club