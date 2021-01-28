Gwen Lawson Northland bowls column: Hikurangi, Kensington and Mangawhai take semifinal spots

Northland's female bowlers performed well against their counterparts from Auckland and Counties Manukau. Photo / File

Section play for Bowls3Five event was completed this week and the four semifinalists have been found to play next Wednesday, February 3, at Kensington Club as follows:

Hikurangi 1: 12 win points, 5 net sets, 28 shots; Kensington 4: 9 win points, 4 sets, 16 shots; Kensington 2: 9 win points, 2 sets, 9 shots; Mangawhai: 9 win pts, 2 sets, 4 shots.

The number 1 qualifier will play number 4, number 2 qualifier will play number 3. Play starts at 6pm and will be followed by a final to find a Northland champion.

Last weekend saw the Northland women's representative teams in action against Auckland and Counties Manukau. Northland was represented by premier 1 and 2 teams. The winners on the day were Auckland with Northland premier 1 second.

All centres used the event to finalise teams to compete in the national inter-centre event in March in Wellington. Well done to our premier 2 team who were competing up a level and held their own against strong opposition.

Next Monday, the Centre interclub for 1-5 year bowlers will be played at Kensington starting at 9am. Nine clubs have entered and this event will be played as singles, pairs and triples.

Clubs entered are Ngunguru, Kensington, Mangawhai, Hikurangi, Maungatapere, Onerahi, Waipū, Kamo (two teams). Latest report time is 8.30am.

Players are reminded to enter for the junior 1-5 year singles to be played February 13-14 and the Centre first-year singles to be played the following weekend.

Coming events

Saturday: Kensington men's triples

Sunday: Arapohue men's triples

Monday: Ruawai Classic fours

Tuesday: Maungakaramea AC triples

Wednesday: Mangawhai MX pairs, Bowls3Five finals

Thursday: One Tree Point AC triples.