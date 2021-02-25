Gwen Lawson Northland bowls column: Singles comp goes down to the wire

Two strong Northland teams will be heading down to Wellington for the NZ Inter Centre tournament on March 19. Photo / File

Last weekend saw the first-year singles tournament for men and women played at Whangārei and Kamo greens.

Men:

1st: G. Brooks (Leigh) - 12 win points, 40 net shots

2nd: N.Third (Mangawhai) - 12 win points, 38 net shots

3rd: G.Wilson (Waipū) - 9 win points, 24 net shots

4th: L.Tuutafavia (Arapohue) - 9 win points, 21 net shots

Women:

1st: A.Peachey (Kamo) - 9 win points, 30 net shots;

2nd N.Buller (Onerahi) - 9 win points, 24 net shots, 38 shots against

3rd: H.Conaghan (Kamo) - 9 win points; 24 net shots, 42 shots against

4th: C.McIntyre (Mangawhai) 9 win points, 4 net shots

Twenty-two players took part in this event, and although there were two clearcut 12-point players in the men's competition, there were four players on equal points in the women's section. Second and third places were only separated by shots scored against.

All had an enjoyable day, some great bowls was played in both competitions and very promising players for the future were on display. Thanks to markers, umpires and control personnel for giving up their day to help.

The secondary schools any combination pairs were scheduled to be held at Kensington greens today. Unfortunately, insufficient entries were received from the Whangārei area schools and this event has been cancelled for this year.

We will look at rescheduling the event to a later date for next season. Good luck to those players from Kerikeri, Ōpononi and Bay of Islands College who will be travelling to the NZ secondary schools event at the end of March.

The Northland Umpires Association's annual fundraising tournament, AC triples, will be played at the Onerahi greens on Thursday, March 12. Entries to Bruce Scott on 021 027 55069 or see the entry form in your handbook.

The annual Centre President's day is also scheduled for Wednesday, March 25. This event is AC fours and will be played at Whangārei. Entries to my email: lawsonsofkamo@slingshot.co.nz or phone 027 329 8011.

The NZ national fours and mixed pairs started in Alexandra yesterday. Northland has two teams competing, one women's and one men's team. They will be skipped by Diane Strawbridge and Dusty Reader respectively. Keep up to date with their progress on the BNZ website. Fours will be followed by the NZ Mixed Pairs.

Northland selectors have announced their teams to play in the NZ Inter Centre tournament in Wellington starting March 19.

Men: Trevor Reader, John Carruthers, Jason Webb, Carlson Barnett, Paul Wightman, David Hood, Dean McMurchy, Brooke Tippett. Manager/Coach: Steve Smith

Women: Diane Strawbridge, Maree Attwood, Leanne Stewart, Patricia Murray, Karina Cooper, Carol Neeley, Dawn Owens, Christine Budge. Manager/Coach Ann Muir

Upcoming tournaments:



Tomorrow: Waipū AC Fours;

Wednesday: Maungatapere AC Triples;

Thursday 4 Maungaturoto AC Triples;

Saturday (March 6): Mamaranui AC Triples; Onerahi AC Triples,

Sunday (March 7): Arapohue MX triples.