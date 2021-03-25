Gwen Lawson Northland bowls column: Champion of Champion Singles this weekend

Northland Bowls is playing its Champion of Champion Singles this weekend.

By Gwen Lawson

Champion of Champion Singles will be the first major event to find a winner to represent Northland in the national event for 2021.

Players are reminded to supply a marker from their club and to ensure their representative is familiar with the conditions of play.

Latest reporting time on Saturday is 8.30am. Play starts at 8.45am.

The draw is:

Men, at Whangārei: Whangārei, Mangawhai, Onerahi, Maungaturoto, Leigh, Maungatapere, Waipū, Arapohue, Mt Manaia, Hikurangi, Maungakaramea, Kamo, Mamaranui, Kensington, One Tree Point, Ngunguru.

Women, at Kamo: Kensington, Mangawhai, Waipū, Ngunguru, Onerahi, Kamo, One Tree Point, Hikurangi.

Congratulations to the Northland representative teams on their results at the recent National Inter-centre competition played in Wellington last weekend.

Well done to the women's side who qualified in the top eight and then played Dunedin in the quarter-finals.

Patricia Murray had a great win in the singles and the pair and four went down in very close matches to bow out of the competition.

Although the men did not qualify for the quarter-finals, they competed well in a very strong section of the tournament.

Congratulations to the Hikurangi Bowls3Five combination who defeated the Far North representatives Opononi in a hard-fought straight sets victory.

Manu Timoti, Steve Mitchell and Peter Mitchell will now represent the Northern area in the next round of play.

The opposition will either be from North Harbour or Counties who have to face one another in the next two weeks. We will keep you posted as to the venue for this match.

Club competitions this next week are:

Saturday - Champion of Champion singles.

Sunday - Hikurangi AC Pairs.

Monday - One Tree Pt AC Sixes.

Tuesday - Maungakaramea AC Triples.

Wednesday - Mangawhai AC Triples.

April 3 - Kensington Easter AC Triples.