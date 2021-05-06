Gwen Lawson: Big weekend for bowls

Big weekend of bowls is coming up. Photo / 123 rf

This weekend is a full program for bowlers of the north. Saturday will

see the Mercedes Cup 1-5 Year Regional tournament played at Hikurangi

Club. Manurewa, Manly, Glen Eden, Opononi, and Kensington will represent

their centres in this competition. Singles, pairs and triples will be

played in a round-robin event.

Play starts at 9am.

On Sunday the Centre Champion of Champions pairs will be played, also at

Hikurangi.

Thirteen men's teams and nine women's teams will represent their clubs.

The draw is as follows:

Men: Playing at 9am: Whangarei, Ngunguru, Arapohue, Kensington, Leigh,

Kamo, Hikurangi, Mamaranui, Maungatapere, One Tree Point. To report at

10.15am - Waipu, Mangawhai, Onerahi.

Women: Playing at 9am: Onerahi, One Tree Point. To report at 10.15am -

Hikurangi, Waipu, Ngunguru, Arapohue, Mangawhai, Kamo, Kensington.

Playing conditions are 18 ends or two-hour time limit, threee bowls each.

Trial ends will be allowed prior to start time.

The winners of this event will be eligible to represent Northland at the

NZ Champion of Champion event to be played in Dunedin in July.

Club program for next week: Saturday 8th - Dargaville MX Classic Fours,

1-5 Regional Interclub; Sunday 9th - Champ of Champ Pairs; Thursday 13th

Maungaturoto AC Triples, Saturday-Sunday 15th & 16th Hikurangi Men's

Triples.

The Centre Champion of Champion Fours and Triples will be played on May 22 and 23 at Kensington & Kamo greens.