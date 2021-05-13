Gwen Lawson bowls column: Centre Champion of Champion Pairs found

Bowler David Hood and brother Daniel Hood won the Centre Champion of Champion Pairs representing Whangārei.

On Sunday the Centre Champion of Champion Pairs were completed at Hikurangi Bowling Club.

Congratulations to Daniel and David Hood (Whangārei) and Diane Strawbridge and Sue Rokstad (Kensington), who won the events and will now represent Northland at the NZ Champion of Champion event to be played in Dunedin from July 9-11.

In the finals, Whangārei defeated the Hikurangi combination of Don Cameron and Richie Naera 17-8. This was a tight match until the 16th end, where Whangārei gained six shots to go out to an unassailable lead and the match was conceded.

In the women's final Kensington played Waipū representatives Jo Walker and Naera Vaney. This was a comfortable victory for the Kensington combination, when they won the final 24-2 with the match being conceded on the 15th end.

This was a sixth centre title for Daniel Hood, the fourth for David, the sixth for Diane and the first for Sue. Well done to all. Full results are listed on the centre website.

The Centre Champion of Champion triples and fours will be competed for on May 22 and 23. Please note that these events will start at 8.30am. Check the centre website for entries.

Club events for the next week include Hikurangi Men's Triples this weekend. They have a full field. This event will be followed by the winter programmes at Dargaville, Maungaturoto, Onerahi, Kensington Kamo and Ngunguru, One Tree Point, on artificial greens.

There was great news for Manurewa junior bowls, when last weekend their 1-5 year team, representing Counties Manukau Bowls, took out the Northern Regional Junior inter-club competition in winning the Mercedes Cup.

Since 2004 this annual event has been held at Hikurangi, and top club junior teams for the regions of Far North, Northland, North Harbour, Auckland and Counties-Manukau have taken part.

This year's club teams were Opononi, Kensington, Manly, Glen Eden and Manurewa.

At the presentation the Northland Events Manager announced that this was the tightest competition in the 18 years since the inception of the tournament.

Three teams each ended with 21 points (seven wins), with Manurewa having the best for and against differential. Glen Eden from Auckland finished second, with Manly from North Harbour third.

This was the first time Manurewa have won the event. The Counties Manukau region has only once before had success, so the team should be especially pleased with their result.

Congratulations to David Parker (singles), Rio Bond and Chris Quigan (pairs), and Byron Bentley, Kevin Hawke and Larry Corner (triples) and manager Vic Rodwell.

All events are listed in the centre handbook under the club concerned.