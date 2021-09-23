Northland bowls: New season gets off to fine start

Northland's bowls season got off to a fine start last weekend, with more action ahead over the coming week.

The 2021-22 season got off to a fine start last weekend when 36 teams took part in the Centre Open Mixed Pairs competition.

Twelve teams qualified with the necessary three wins on day one.

It is congratulations to Dean McMurchy and Nicky Buller of Onerahi who took out the event with a comfortable win over Leanne Stewart (Hikurangi) and David Hood (Whangārei).

The winners did not have it all their own way during post section play with a win by one shot over the Wightman combination from Mangawhai in round 2 and a two point win over Muir and Bowick in round three.

Stewart and Hood had a comfortable win over Renes and Wrack in round 1, two shot win over the other Hood combination in round 2 and a one point win over Reader and Strawbridge in round 3 before succumbing in the final after eight ends to the winners.

Buller who is in just her second year of bowls played outstanding draw bowls and was ably supported by McMurchy who gained his 10th centre title.

Results were:

Round 1:

Dan Hood/Jo Hood bt T & J Moyle 13-5; Stewart/David Hood bt Renes/Wrack 17-8; Reader/Strawbridge bt Carruthers/MacKenzie 16-12; Smith/Cooper bt Rokstad/Thorburn 8-5.

Round 2:

Muir/Bowick bt Price/Owens 15-4; McMurchy/Buller bt P & S Wightman 11-10; Stewart/Hood bt Hood/Hood 15-13; Reader/Strawbridge bt Smith/Cooper 10-9.

Round 3:

McMurchy/Buller bt Muir/Bowick 11-9; Stewart/Hood bt Reader/Strawbridge 10-9;

Final: McMurchy/Buller bt Stewart/Hood 17-1.

Entries are now being accepted for centre pairs and centre singles.

Enter on our website or email address in your hand book. Players are reminded that bowling attire is required, we are no longer playing winter bowls.

When entering the singles, please ensure you list your marker, otherwise the entry fee is $40 per player.

Club events next week:

This weekend:

Waipū Men's Triples, Sunday Dargaville MX Triples. Don't forget daylight saving starts on Sunday.

Tuesday: Kamo Triples; Thursday 30 Hikurangi 2x4x2 Pairs

Friday: One Tree Pt Women's Triples.