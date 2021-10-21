Northland bowls: Major tournaments canned, but local events still going ahead

Covid has wiped two major bowls tournaments scheduled for next week, but Northland events are still on.

Once again Covid level 3 has come to the party and two major tournaments scheduled for next week have been cancelled.

The Northland representatives were scheduled to play at North Harbour and Auckland against Bay of Plenty, North Harbour and Auckland in the first representative matches of the season.

Because Auckland will still be under level 3, the event has been cancelled.

Likewise, the North Island Chartered Clubs tournament was scheduled to be played in Hamilton and so this event, too, has been cancelled for this year. Up to 100 teams compete in this event so this cancellation is a big blow for the Waikato organisers.

A new date for our own Centre Open Pairs event is yet to be found, but all clubs and players will be advised as soon as possible so that you can reconfirm.

Entries: Most local clubs are playing club championships this weekend, let us hope the weather is kind to everyone.

On Monday the centre will hold its annual awards presentations and 2020-21 prizegiving. See you at Kamo Bowling Club for a 2pm start. Bowling gear please, but there will be no bowls played.

Entries are coming in fast for the Centre Singles, many without markers' names enclosed. Please remember to bring your marker or pay the entry fee of $40 a player a day.

Entries are now being accepted for the Centre Open Junior Pairs, enter on our website or email to events manager please. Entries close October 23 for centre singles and the following week for junior pairs.

Club events next week

October 30-31 - Club Championships:

Tuesday - Kamo AC Triples

Wednesday - Mangawhai 2x4x2 AC Pairs;

Whangārei Bowls3 Five AC Triples.

Thursday - Ruawai AC Triples; Sat/Sunday – Centre Open Singles, men and women.