Last year, Waka Kotahi indicated that the Loop Rd construction would go into its final stage by early 2022 - that is yet to be confirmed. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei's largest road construction project is waiting to go into its next round and while commuters hope someone will "finally get the job done", there is no end in sight yet.

Work on the State Highway 1 Loop Rd safety improvements at Otaika, 7km south of Whangārei, will be going into its second and final stage sometime in 2022, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has promised.

But plans are yet to be finalised.

"The construction programme for stage two is yet to be confirmed, however, we expect to have these details in the coming months," a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

While commuters say the new roundabout with improvements to road safety has fulfilled its purpose and significantly reduced hazards on the highly congested intersection, motorists will be relieved to see the jungle of road cones go.

Loop Rd South has been closed off and no longer connects to SH1. Image / Waka Kotahi

But the transport agency could not yet confirm how much longer they will have to wait.

"The Loop Rd Safety Improvements, have, like many other projects, experienced delays due to the country's ongoing Covid-19 pandemic response," Waka Kotahi said.

The transport agency blames supply issues due to lengthy lockdowns in Auckland for the setback.

"Despite these challenges, we were pleased to see the final layer of asphalt for stage one laid pre-Christmas. This work was carried out as night works to minimise disruption for commuters."

During the first half of this year, contractors will resurface the road and install a traffic island at the northern end of the site, which will complete stage one.

Stage two involves the construction of two southbound taper lanes on SH1 and a second bridge over Otaika Stream which will allow the second lane of the roundabout to open.

Because the new bridge will be built to new standards, it will be 1.8 metres higher than the existing bridge. Image / Waka Kotahi

For One Tree Point resident Charmaine Soljak the most tedious part of the nearly three-year construction period is seemingly over. She hopes the second phase won't cause too much disruption.

"At the height of it we had up to 45-50 minutes' delay on my way into town, depending on what time I left home," The Hits Northland radio presenter said.

"So I just started travelling earlier."

Stop-and-go traffic conditions and chips in the windscreen from loose gravel added to the frustrations this construction site has caused.

For Soljak, the project has "just taken too long".

"They just need to suck it up, put labour into it and get it done."

Fellow commuter Tanya Sinclair, who drives into town from Portland, said the works have been progressing only slowly over the past year.

Even though Sinclair has signed up to get informed about the construction progress, residents were not kept in the know, she said.

Improvements to the Portland Rd intersection south of the roundabout are part of the project. Image / Waka Kotahi

Meanwhile, both Soljak and Sinclair agree that the improvements have made the road safer:

"I do feel it has improved the safety. It was a dangerous intersection. You had to keep your wits about you when going past Loop Rd," Sinclair said.

Currently, motorists heading south from Whangārei enter the construction zone 1km ahead of the roundabout, reducing their speed from 80km/h to 50km/h.

Three lanes – one southbound and two northbound – are reduced to two lanes as commuters zig-zag through the construction site on an uneven surface before looping the new roundabout. The speed restrictions here are 30km/h.

The drawn-out project was first publicly consulted in 2016, with constructions kicking off in March 2019. The project was to be completed, weather permitting, within 24 months.

Design plans were changed mid-construction, adding a second lane to the roundabout. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The initial plans budgeted for a single-lane roundabout to replace the T-intersection of the Loop Rd North with SH1.

Midway through the construction, Waka Kotahi announced a second lane as well as a second bridge over the nearby stream, adding $23m to the bill. The construction process was extended from December 2020 to early 2022.

Waka Kotahi doesn't yet know what the total costs will be.

As the transport agency is still finalising its project plan, motorists can only hope that it won't cause major disruption to their commute anymore.

At least the way to work provides some entertainment for Soljak: an "out-of-control" flock of geese and a vicious black rooster, known as Rambo in the community, cause mischief near the roundabout.