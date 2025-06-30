An open day – part of an archaeological excavation at Butler Point early in the new year – will take place on Thursday, January 9, between 10am and 2pm at 31 Marchant Rd, Hihi, and admission is free. The community-based excavation is being led by Mangōnui-based archaeologists Justin Maxwell and Jennifer Huebert, with volunteer support from local iwi and Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

Repair cafe

A repair cafe is being held at Menzshed Kaitāia’s Church Rd site on February 1 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The repair cafe will be running at the brand-new location at the Menzshed next to Northland Waste. Gather up your items that need some TLC and bring them along to the repair cafe to keep them out of the landfill.

There will be a variety of volunteers to help repair household items, sharpen tools, mend linen and more.

Menzshed Kaitāia is always looking for new volunteers.

Lotto luck

A Northland Lotto player is more than $21,000 richer after winning Lotto second division on Saturday.

Twelve lucky Lotto players had luck on their side after each won $21,865 with Lotto second division in Saturday’s live draw, including one sold online through MyLotto in Northland.

The winning numbers were 2, 16, 20, 28, 31 and 36, and the bonus number 11.

Historic items recovered

Numerous household items were discovered during the restoration of a Northland heritage building site. Glass bottles and jars, including a Brylcream jar, Ponds hand cream jar, and a chicory essence bottle, were recently found within the centre of a wall at Edmonds Ruins near Kerikeri. The items were discovered when the wall was being restored by Kerikeri stonemason Ian McDiamard. McDiamard has been commissioned to restore the stone wall facing the carpark at Edmonds Ruins, the historic stone house cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. Heritage New Zealand Northland manager Bill Edwards said even after 70 years, the items were in excellent condition. Stonemason John Edmonds began building the house in 1840, and it was subsequently finished by his sons more than 10 years later. In the 1880s, the house was largely destroyed by fire, leaving only the ruins that we see today.