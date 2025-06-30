Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North news in brief: Barleyshakes perform; historic dig; and Lotto win

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read

Irish-Australian band the Barleyshakes will perform at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri, on January 22.

Irish-Australian band the Barleyshakes will perform at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri, on January 22.

Barleyshakes gig

Brewed in Ireland and distilled in Australia. Fiddles, banjo, flutes, bass, drums, guitar, mandolin, and vocals, the Barleyshakes are a collaboration of Irish and Australian performers. Playing traditional Irish-style music, the band will perform at The Turner Centre, Kerikeri, on January 22.

For more information and tickets go

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate