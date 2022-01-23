A person has been taken to Dargaville Hospital in a critical condition after their car ploughed into a power pole on Ranfurly St. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A person has been taken to Dargaville Hospital in a critical condition after their car ploughed into a power pole on Ranfurly St. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A person has been critically injured after their car ploughed into a power pole in Dargaville.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland Police, said the driver was the only person in the car when it crashed into a power pole on Ranfurly St around 6.50am this morning.

When emergency services arrived they discovered the driver unconscious and immediately began CPR.

A St John spokeswoman said the person had been transported by ambulance to Dargaville Hospital in a critical condition.

She said they may be airlifted to Whangārei Hospital for further treatment.

The Advocate understands the Serious Crash Unit from Northland Police is attending the scene.

Swann said the cause of the crash was currently unknown.

He said police had already dealt with several minor motor vehicle incidents this morning as the region's roads are coated by rainfall.

"Just a reminder for drivers about the conditions, the roads will be greasy after a long period of fine weather. Especially with this light rain, it's worse than a heavy downfall."