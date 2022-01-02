Two motorcyclists seriously hurt in Northland crash

Police say this Madza Demio crossed the centre line and smashed into a motorcycle with a husband and wife on it in Hikurangi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Two motorcyclists suffered serious leg injuries after they were hit by a car just north of Whangārei this morning.

The crash happened about 10.15am on State Highway 1 in Hikurangi, about 400m north of the Piano Hill Rd intersection, and northbound traffic was diverted through Crane Rd.

Senior Constable Jeff Cramp of the police Serious Crash Unit said a rental Mazda Demio heading south crossed the centre line and struck a motorcycle heading in the opposite direction.

A husband and wife on the motorcycle suffered serious leg injuries and were transported to the Whangārei Hospital while the male driver of the car was unhurt.

Cramp advised motorists to have enough rest before hitting the road and to be considerate of others as the roads were still busy with holidaymakers.