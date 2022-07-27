Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Multicultural storytelling project Landing in Whangārei is looking for participants

4 minutes to read
Ren Lunicke and Multicultural Whangārei education coordinator Suzzette Monroe bring the Landing in Whangārei Storytelling workshop to life. Photo / Avina Vidyadharan

Ren Lunicke and Multicultural Whangārei education coordinator Suzzette Monroe bring the Landing in Whangārei Storytelling workshop to life. Photo / Avina Vidyadharan

Avina Vidyadharan
By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

A Northland storytelling project is collecting narratives of how people from different ethnic and migrant backgrounds connect to Whangārei.

Landing in Whangārei is a storytelling project to provide outlets and opportunities for people who have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei