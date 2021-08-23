Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: International students in Northland among worst affected by lockdown

International students unable to work are among those in Northland struggling for essentials during level 4 as the Government extended the lockdown further as Covid cases surpassed 100.
Yesterday
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the lockdown throughout the country, with the exception of Auckland, will be extended for a further four days until midnight on Friday to allow additional data to be gathered on how contained the outbreak was likely to be.
The lockdown in Auckland has been extended until at least midnight Tuesday next week.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Ardern said the longer period will allow time for more testing of known contacts, and waste water results, as well as whether new cases had been in isolation throughout their infectious periods.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Northland police turning back holidaymakers but no checkpoints — yet - NZ...
- Covid-19 vaccine starts for over 50s in Northland - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: More than 100,000 jabs given out in Northland - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Northland community case a 56yo woman; 'too early' for call on response -...
There were 35 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand yesterday, of which 33 were in Auckland and two in Wellington.
Of the 107 cases throughout New Zealand as at yesterday,
99 were in Auckland.
The Ministry of Health has listed 334 visits to 248 locations of interest and the vast majority are in the City of Sails. The ministry could not confirm by deadline whether there were any close contacts in Northland.