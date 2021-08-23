Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: International students in Northland among worst affected by lockdown

A testing station at Semenoff Stadium is among a number throughout Northland swabbing people for Covid. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A testing station at Semenoff Stadium is among a number throughout Northland swabbing people for Covid. Photo / Michael Cunningham

International students unable to work are among those in Northland struggling for essentials during level 4 as the Government extended the lockdown further as Covid cases surpassed 100.

Yesterday

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the lockdown throughout the country, with the exception of Auckland, will be extended for a further four days until midnight on Friday to allow additional data to be gathered on how contained the outbreak was likely to be.

The lockdown in Auckland has been extended until at least midnight Tuesday next week.

Ardern said the longer period will allow time for more testing of known contacts, and waste water results, as well as whether new cases had been in isolation throughout their infectious periods.

There were 35 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand yesterday, of which 33 were in Auckland and two in Wellington.

Of the 107 cases throughout New Zealand as at yesterday,

99 were in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health has listed 334 visits to 248 locations of interest and the vast majority are in the City of Sails. The ministry could not confirm by deadline whether there were any close contacts in Northland.