Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Covid Northland breaches catches four people in Far North with cash, drugs, and a machete

A man and a woman appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Monday to face charges related to drugs and Covid breaches. Photo / File

A man and a woman appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Monday to face charges related to drugs and Covid breaches. Photo / File

Officers investigating Covid breaches in the Far North got more than they expected when four people were found with a stash of drugs, cash, and a machete in two separate incidents.

An 18-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested in Kaikohe on Sunday morning after officers spotted them asleep in a car.

The pair had previously been stopped at a checkpoint in Rodney, where they told police they were headed home to Whangārei following medical treatment in Auckland.

Officers instructed the man and woman to return to their home address immediately.

Detective inspector Rhys Johnston said the discovery of the pair's car in Kaikohe prompted police to make further enquiries with them which revealed a number of items in the car – including methamphetamine, cash, and a machete.

Police did not say how much cash or drugs were found.

The duo appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Monday to face charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply, failing to comply with Covid restrictions, failing to comply with a search and surveillance obligation in relation to a device.

A second separate incident ended in the arrests of a 48-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman after police discovered drug paraphernalia, cannabis, methamphetamine, and cash at a Kaitaia address.

Reports to police about a large number of people coming and going from the home initially led officers to the residential address.

The pair appeared in the Kaitaia District Court on Monday to face multiple drug-related charges.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVE BLOG

STORY CONTINUES

Johnston said the actions of all four people were "incredibly disappointing".

"...New Zealand police will have little tolerance for those breaching the Alert Level 4 restrictions."

Anyone concerned about suspicious behaviour, criminal activity, or Covid breaches can contact police via 105.