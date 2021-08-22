Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: More than 100,000 jabs given out in Northland

Northland police getting their Covid 19 vaccinations in Whangārei. More than 100,000 Covid jabs have been administered in the region so far.

More than 100,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have now been given in Northland, with more than 60,000 people - about a third of the total population - having at least their first jab.

Northland District Health Board (NDHB) Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Jeanette Wedding said it was reassuring to have reached the 100,000 mark of vaccines administered in Northland.

"Every day our population is gaining greater protection from Covid-19, which is critical given the number of community cases in New Zealand at this time," Wedding said.

She said as of 8am yesterday, 100,095 total doses had been administered in the region, with more than 60,000 people in Northland having had their first dose.

''(On Saturday), 1363 doses were administered. The willingness of our community to ensure they are protected against Covid-19 is fantastic," Wedding said.

"We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated to ensure we stay well and keep others we care about well. Because vaccination is such a powerful tool, more and more people are deciding to get vaccinated."

Drive-through vaccination clinics are being offered across Northland for people with booked appointments.

"Drive-through vaccination is only suitable for passenger cars or SUVs. Unfortunately, we cannot accept motorbikes, trucks or other high-sided vehicles at drive-through centres," she said.

"If you have a history of fainting or other serious reactions following vaccinations, we recommend you don't get your vaccination in a drive-through vaccination centre."

From yesterday, the wait time after Covid vaccinations will now be a minimum of 15 minutes instead of 20 minutes.

"This change will enable us to keep our vaccination plans on track as we move through alert levels, while maintaining patient safety and without putting additional pressure on the workforce to keep clinics open longer," Wedding said.

"A minimum 15-minute wait time is the standard in several other countries post-Covid vaccinations and is the same wait time we have in New Zealand after other vaccines are administered, such as the flu vaccine."

All essential workers in supermarkets, dairies and petrol stations can book their vaccination appointment as they are now part of Group 2c.Talk with your

managers, they have been sent an access code to allow you to get an early appointment when you book through https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/

Testing centres across Northland are busy, with 747 tests completed on Saturday. The focus is on anyone who is symptomatic or asymptomatic and have been to a location of interest, at a time of interest.

"We want to reassure you that we will test anyone who has visited a location of interest (at a time of interest), whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic," she said.

"If someone is asymptomatic and has not been to a location of interest, they are not offered a test.''

There are no known Covid-19 cases in Northland at this time. There were 21 new

community cases reported in New Zealand yesterday, bringing the total number of people infected in the outbreak to 72.

On Saturday it was reported that Covid-19 was detected in wastewater testing at Warkworth on Tuesday, with health officials asking anybody around that area who has been to any of the places of interest to get tested. The results of further testing at Warkworth could be known today.