Bunnings NPC match between Northland and Otago are among sports events rescheduled as a result of the lockdown. Photo / Tania Whyte

All major sporting events across Northland this week have predictably been postponed to yet-to-be-decided dates or cancelled due to the level 4 lockdown.

Sporting organisations have taken to social media to inform the public about the rescheduling as the number of cases from Covid's Delta variant continues to climb this week, and predicted by health experts to cross 100.

The Bunnings NPC clash between Northland and Otago due to be played this Sunday at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei will be rescheduled, as will other games up and down the country.

New Zealand Rugby Union has also postponed Farah Palmer Cup matches and the Heartland Championship games.

New Zealand Football has suspended all community and futsal matches across the country, including Northland.

"Due to the nature of our competitions, with teams travelling to Auckland and hosting teams from Auckland, that if you are feeling any symptoms of Covid-19, you get yourself tested."

The National League, Chatham Cup and NZ Football Foundation Kate Sheppard Cup matches are also suspended this weekend.

All junior hockey including Funsticks scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been cancelled.

Senior games set down for Friday and Saturday as well as Monday's scheduled collegiate games are postponed.

Premier men and women's finals on Saturday have also been postponed until after the scheduled National Hockey Championship.

Meanwhile, the popular Whangārei Growers Market on Saturday will not go ahead.

A spokeswoman said organisers could only operate the market under alert level 2 when just 100 people were allowed.