The Matariki star system, also known a Pleiades, will be celebrated throughout Northland later this month with a series of events being held

Matariki Ki Ahipara is presenting a Stars of Matariki event Te Rarawa Rugby Club on June 29 from 4pm to 8pm.

There will be a night market with food stalls, waiata, games and activities for kids and light displays.

The Stars of Matariki event is part of the Hui Taurima o Whetu Festival of the Stars at the clubrooms from June 28-30.

For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/p/Matariki-ki-Ahipara-100083205344172/.

Submissions close

Submissions on the Far North District Council’s Te Arotake Whakaahuatanga Tangata 2024 / the Representation Review 2024 close on Monday.

The review includes: Should two councillors have voting rights on community boards? Should the name of the Whatuwhiwhi subdivision of the Te Hiku Community Board be changed?

Head to www.fndc.govt.nz/Whats-new/Have-your-say/Representation-Review-2024-Arotake-Whakaahuatanga-Tangata-2024?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR3Q8YS7G1yxt8V_nkkhXX2HI-LiTXKslThtDqYWjA9xgFnsG8QLLLTY3sQ_aem_AU_kf-fOPP4DCH8Q1Xe727Bnu186lMFvGE5arTRfVL-qXYdTIBDmMSa07drF6Uo8gqVsmtNdDlaICnOCNugKot_1 to make a submission by 4pm Monday 17 June.

Deceased named

Police have released the name of the man who died after his vehicle crashed into trees in Kaikohe, Far North on June 1. He was Piringi Spring Tawhai Howard, 18, of Waipapa.

Emergency Services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Te Pua Road, near State Highway 1 at about 5.30pm. A police spokesperson said the man was heading north towards Ōkaihau when his vehicle rolled on a “gentle” bend and hit trees. He died from his critical injuries at the scene.

MND fundraiser

On Saturday, between 9am and 3pm, Bunnings stores across the country, including its Waipapa store in the Far North, will be hosting a sausage sizzle fundraiser for Motor Neurone Disease, with Bunnings team members getting behind the BBQ.

From this sausage sizzle, 100 per cent of the funds raised will go directly to MND NZ. Founded in 1985, Motor Neurone Disease NZ is the only charity that is primarily focused on improving quality of life, funding research and campaigning for people affected by the devastating motor neurone disease in NZ.

Rural banking push

Federated Farmers have launched a petition putting pressure on the Government to announce an independent inquiry into rural banking.

‘’Concerns about rural banking are keeping farmers up at night, so we want to put the issue up in lights this Fieldays, Federated Farmers spokesperson Richard McIntyre said.

By launching this petition, we’re showing politicians just how front of mind this issue really is for farmers at the moment. It’s the number-one issue. There will be plenty of politicians floating around Fieldays chasing the farming vote and I have no doubt banking will be on the agenda for discussion.’’

People can sign the petition at https://www.ruralbankinginquiry.co.nz/



