Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Northland GPs still open, dentists run emergency service only

Only people who have been at places of interest or display symptoms are asked to get tested. Photo / Tania Whyte

Only people who have been at places of interest or display symptoms are asked to get tested. Photo / Tania Whyte

Health providers are reminding Northlanders that they still provide emergency care as the country goes into the second day of lockdown.

The Northland District Health Board as well as general practitioners have advised that health services including Healthline, GPs, cancer services, disability and aged support services remain open during level 4.

To help reduce the spread of Covid 19 in the community, health providers have implemented changes to the way they will be caring for patients.

People are asked to call their GP or other medical professional first because most consultations will happen over the phone or by videoconference.

Patients who need an in-person appointment will still be able to have one, but there will always be a phone consultation first.

"GPs have been prepared for the possibility of another change to alert levels," Dr Samantha Murton, Royal NZ College of General Practitioners president, said.

"We've been through a level 4 lockdown before, and we know what we need to do to keep providing a high level of care to our communities."

GPs in Northland confirmed that they followed the College's protocol.

Meanwhile, the Northland DHB said patients would be contacted if their hospital appointments have been changed or cancelled.

"If you do not hear from us your appointment will proceed as scheduled," a spokesperson said.

Regular clinics including the mobile ear, sexual health and immunisations clinics are cancelled this week.



At level 4 visitors at Northland DHB facilities are only allowed for people who are receiving end of life care, women in labour and children. Only one support person is permitted and they must wear a mask.

Visitor screening is conducted at all emergency department entrances.

Dental care will only be provided for urgent cases.

A spokesperson for the New Zealand Dental Association said regular appointments would be cancelled during level 4.

If people have a dental emergency, NZDA advises patients to call their local dental practice so they can triage people over the phone.

If patients can't contact their dentists and they have a dental emergency, people are asked to go to the ED.

While the initial message said that all vaccination centres would be closed for two days, Cabinet re-assessed the decision and announced that immunisations will commence again today from 8am.

‌

Northlanders who have booked their vaccine jab through the DHB will be contacted to reschedule their appointment.

The Northland DHB advises getting tested if people were at one of the locations of interest in Auckland or the Coromandel during the critical times.

If people display symptoms but have not been at any locations of interest, they are asked to stay home and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, their local doctor or an iwi health provider.

Everyone who hasn't been at a place of interest and doesn't display symptoms is advised to stay at home and not get tested.

Wearing masks in all medical facilities, pharmacies, supermarkets, taxis, on public transport and all other indoor facilities that are open is now mandatory.

Exempt are children under 12 and people who have a physical or mental condition that makes wearing a face-covering unsuitable.

Social distancing (2m apart) and good hand hygiene are also required.

Northland Covid 19 testing stations:

Whangārei:

Kamo:

20 Winger Cres

Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs, Fri, 9am - 2pm

Pohe Island:

Rock and Roll carpark

Wed, Thurs, Fri, 10am - 2pm

Ruakākā:

Refining NZ, Port Marsden Highway.

Visitor Centre.

Border Workers only.

Far North:

Kaitaia:

Kaitaia Hospital, 29 Redan Rd

Whare at front of the Hospital

Wed, Thurs and Fri, 9am - 2pm

Hokianga:

Rawene Hospital,

Please call before you come to advise you would like a test

09 405 7709

Mid North:

Kerikeri:

1 Sammaree Place, Kerikeri.

Mon, Wed and Fri, 9am - 2pm.

Kawakawa:

2-4 Rayner St

Ngāti Hine Health Trust

Times TBC

Kaikohe:

113 Broadway

Te Hau Ora Ō Ngāpuhi Community Based Assessment Centre

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

0800 484 006 then select Option 2

Kaipara:

Dargaville Hospital

At the underpass across from the main entrance to the hospital.

Wed, Thurs and Fri, 9am - 2pm

For more information go to:

https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-northland-hub/