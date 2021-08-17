Kaitaia in running for title of NZ's most beautiful small town

The legend of Te Houtaewa features on the Matthews Ave frontage of the former Warehouse building. Photo / supplied

The legend of Te Houtaewa features on the Matthews Ave frontage of the former Warehouse building. Photo / supplied

Kaitaia is in the running for the title of most beautiful small town in New Zealand.

The announcement, by the organisers of the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards, has surprised even the Far North town's most passionate supporters.

It is a result of the Te Hiku Revitalisation Project, a community-driven beautification plan currently under way in Kaitaia and its neighbours Awanui and Ahipara.

The first stage of the project — the transformation of three once shabby alleyways and the former Warehouse building — was unveiled just last Saturday.

The only other town shortlisted in Kaitaia's category is Foxton, 30km southwest of Palmerston North.

Historic photos in Kaitaia's transformed "Dally Alley". Photo / supplied

Kaitaia Business Association chairwoman Andrea Panther, who is leading the beautification project, was as surprised and delighted as anyone.

''I was very surprised because you enter these things thinking, 'I'll give it a go but it's unlikely'. Kaitaia has been neglected for a long time and no one would say it's the best-looking town — but the positive uptake of the artwork and history that has started to roll out has made a big difference already.''

Far North District Councillor Felicity Foy helped put together an application for ''shovel-ready'' Covid recovery funds during lockdown, which led to a $7 million government grant for a raft of projects.

The aim of the town improvements was to celebrate Te Hiku o Te Ika's five iwi (Ngāti Kuri, Te Aupōuri, Ngāi Takoto, Ngāti Kahu and Te Rarawa), its rich cultural heritage and fabulous natural environment.

''It's the world's best-kept secret,'' Foy said.

Related articles Northern Advocate Kaitaia CBD revamp starts next week 26 Mar, 2021 05:00 PM Quick Read

Councillor Felicity Foy cuts the ribbon to open the beach-themed alley between Goods 2 U and Far North Pharmacy. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

News of Kaitaia reaching the finals was a welcome change from the usual headlines about the town.

''I'm ecstatic that the Te Hiku Revitalisation Plan has kickstarted a positive movement for our town and Te Hiku o Te Ika. Bring it on Foxton!'' she said.

Like many Kaitaia residents, former Northland Age editor Peter Jackson was both surprised and pleased.

''I must confess I'm a little surprised but it's nice to see that the people going to great lengths to brighten the place up are getting some recognition. They're certainly putting in a lot of work and not inconsiderable government money,'' he said.

''Overall, I think Kaitaia perhaps has a little way to go before it becomes a place of real beauty, but it's very gratifying.''

Dalmatian Alleyway or ‘‘Dally Alley’’, which links the southern end of Commerce St with the former Warehouse car park, is one of the town improvements which earned Kaitaia a place in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful awards. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

The first phase of the project involved decorating three alleyways with themed murals and historic photos.

The once-grim walkway between the southern end of Commerce St and the former Warehouse carpark is now Dalmatian Alleyway or ''Dally Alley'' in honour of the area's Croatian settlers.

Another alley has been transformed with beach scenes, because the town has 20 beaches within 20 minutes' travel, while the third celebrates the origin of Kaitaia's name ('abundance of food').

The former Warehouse, which stood empty for several years, is now entirely surrounded by large-scale photos and murals, with more improvements on the way for the surrounding market square and the area around the old Pak'nSave store.

Murals on the former Warehouse building by artist Anna Evans. Photo / supplied

The welcome sign at the northern end of town and the old town clock are both due to make a comeback.

The next phase includes a pump track for Memorial Park, barbecues in Centennial and Allen Bell Parks, and a riverside walkway from the sports hub to North Park.

Major upgrades are also under way in Ahipara and Awanui, with Panther hoping to enter those towns in next year's competition.

The judges will visit Kaitaia and Foxton later this month with the winner due to be announced on October 28.

It has been many years since Northland won a most beautiful town title, though Kerikeri was a runner-up in 2017 in a category won by Feilding in the Manawatū.

2021 FINALISTS

Most beautiful large city (population 100,000-plus): Dunedin, Wellington

Most beautiful small city (30,000-99,999): Hastings, Whanganui

Most beautiful large town (10,000-29,999): Taupō, Whakatāne

Most beautiful small town (1000-9999): Foxton, Kaitaia