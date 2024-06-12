The champion Kerikeri quiz team Egg Cups at the Rock Salt quiz night. From left, Brett Choat, Paul Barker, Dion Prime, Louise Huett, Carol Barker, Sara Epley and Corine Wils, reckon they could give quizmaster Shaun Wallace, from TV show The Chase, a run for his money when he is in town next month.

When The Chase’s Shaun Wallace visits Kerikeri next month there’s a team of top notch local quizzers keen to take him on - and they reckon they could get the better of him.

But there is eight of them though, and the Egg Cups, the regular winners of the Rock Salt’s Wednesday night pub quiz, believe their diverse range of specific skills and general knowledge would see them triumph over the famous TV quiz man.

Wallace, AKA The Dark Destroyer, is one of the world’s most popular quiz champs in his role on TV show The Chase and public appearances. He is coming to the country again in July for five charity events with Sky-owned company Believe it Or Not (BION).

Wallace will continue his quizzing quest to raise more money for local charities following on from the trivia titan’s successful visit last year that raised $80,000 for charity.

BION will host An Evening with Shaun Wallace at Kerikeri’s Turner Centre on July 12, with Hospice Mid Northland benefiting from the proceeds of the show.

The Egg Cups are the regular winners of the Rock Salt quiz night and team captain and Kaeo Primary principal Paul Barker has been running the team for about 15 years. He said it had a good range of skills and knowledge among its members - himself, Brett Choat, Dion Prime, Louise Huett, Carol Barker, Sara Epley and Corine Wils.

Louise and Phoebe Huett, from Kerikeri’s Rock Salt quiz champ team Egg Cups, met The Chase star Shaun Wallace the last time he was in New Zealand. The team would love the chance to take Wallace on when he visits Kerikeri next month.

Some of the team have met Wallace previously at the BION national quiz finals and having been that close to him, Barker reckons they have what it takes to beat him if it came to a head-to-head battle with him, if they had the chance.

Most of the team have been taking part for most of those 15 years and they have built up a good understanding of each other’s strengths and have most areas covered.

‘’Sara is our expert on the US, presidents, states, etc, she’s very knowledgeable. Corine has travelled extensively and is our world/geography person, while Carol is our literature person who just knows so many facts. Louise is our arts and UK specialist and Brett is our generalist and music man. And I’m the sports person here.

‘’But our secret weapon is Dion - he knows everything. Dion is our own destroyer who doesn’t seem to have a weak area, whether it’s history, geography, pop culture whatever ... he’s like sponge who can soak up all that knowledge and just recall it when needed.’’

In fact, Barker only half jokes, if push came to shove he reckons Dion would take on Wallace all by himself ... ‘’and he’d probably win’’.

‘’To be honest Dion does most of the work and the rest of us just fill in the gaps.’’

Barker said pub quizzes are about the camaraderie and friendships you make and the social connections made.

But, despite it being so much fun and ‘’everybody loves a good quiz’' Barker said it’s ultimately all about the winning.

‘’Nobody wants to come second and we’re out there to win ... but have some fun along the way.’’

If the Egg Cups got the chance to take on Wallace where does Barker think they could beat him?

‘’Hmmm. I’m fairly sure we’d beat him on te reo Māori and Kiwiana. The rest, he may just have the edge on us though.’’

After 23 years hosting Kerikeri’s Rock Salt Wednesday quiz night, Pete Gentil, has some idea of what it takes to make up a good quiz team.

Rock Salt quizmaster Pete Gentil has been running the night for 23 years and has some clues on what it takes to make up a good quiz team - a diverse range of specific specialties and wide general knowledge among the team. And also a thirst for knowledge and information and to keep soaking it up.

Gentil said those are what has set the Egg Cups apart from most of their competitors over the years and he’s pretty sure they’d give Wallace a good battle, if they had the chance.

‘’There are some people who are just natural quizzers and they like to win. Sure they’ll say they are there to have a bit of fun, but don’t be mistaken, they are very competitive and want to win.’’

For Gentil though it’s all about having a bit of fun on a Wednesday night and to make connections and friends.

‘’I started when I was working at the radio station to raise a bit of profile and now I’m in real estate it keeps that profile up. And it’s a great night out.’’

BION founder Brendan Lochead said Wallace loves New Zealand, quizzing, raising money for charity, and the All Blacks.

‘’It’s no coincidence that he will be here for the two tests supporting the boys in black against his home country, England. Shaun will be at both test matches, in Auckland and Dunedin,’’ Lochead said.

Wallace will also be taking in the sights, popping into the odd pub quiz, and hoping to meet fans.

Further details can be found at believeitornot.co.nz.



