Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Northland supermarkets clamp down on customers not wearing mandatory masks

Northland supermarkets are appealing to the public to "do the right thing and wear masks". This image was taken on Tuesday before masks were compulsory. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland supermarkets are appealing for calm following strict lockdown rules which make it mandatory for people to wear masks while getting essential goods and services.

Police were called to Pak'nSave Kaitaia on Thursday afternoon after a man refused to wear a mask.

Owner Stacy Rolton said the man wasn't aggressive, however police were still called.

"He's obviously got other things going on," Rolton said.

"He just refused to wear a mask so we called in support from police. We've dealt with it, we have the police dealing with it.

"Most people are really good."

From yesterday, staff and customers must wear masks at essential services, such as supermarkets, pharmacies, dairies and service stations.

New Zealanders must also wear masks at bus terminals and in taxis.

Countdown spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin said there was signage at all stores reminding people that masks are a condition of entry.

The supermarket chain would also have masks available for customers to help encourage this, Hannifin said.

"If customers become aggressive and refuse to wear a mask, the advice from police is that our supermarket team members should not enforce this as it is simply too dangerous.

"We strongly hope that all New Zealanders will do the right thing and wear masks so that our team isn't put in this position.

"We ask customers to keep calm and kind wherever they are shopping with us - we are all well-practised at shopping safely during alert level changes and we can do it again."

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said people can expect the alert level restrictions to be enforced. Photo / File

However Countdown earlier said its stores wouldn't be refusing entry to people who are not wearing masks because "they won't work for everyone" and that "staff were not suddenly going to become bouncers at the door".

Countdown told RNZ it understood some people couldn't wear masks including those under 12, people with speech impediments and others who might have a medical reason or medical certificate.

In a statement, Foodstuffs, which own New World, Four Square and Pak'nSave, said nobody was allowed in-store without a mask.

"To meet our legal requirements, we will not permit people in-store if they are not wearing a face covering," the statement said.

"If you do not wish to wear a mask and are not on the exemptions listed on the Covid-19 Government website consider our online shopping services."

Meanwhile, Dargaville residents have expressed concern following a post on Facebook suggesting a number of Countdown staff were sent from Auckland to Dargaville for a stocktake the day before lockdown.

Some were particularly concerned, given the new locations of interest include Countdown supermarkets in Takapuna, Glenfield Mall, Lynfield and Birkenhead.

A senior staff member confirmed eight staff from Auckland were at the store on Tuesday, along with staff from Waitangi, Kerikeri, Whangārei and Tikipunga.

A Countdown spokesperson said none were from areas of interest.

The senior staff member said the supermarket had the appropriate "measures in place".

"The stocktake was pre booked prior to Covid being announced. Most of the team came from Northland stores.

"We're conforming to the law what we should be doing. The police have been in and done their check and they're happy."

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said people can expect the alert level restrictions to be enforced.

"Police have been carrying out high visibility patrols at supermarkets and other essential businesses across the country, to provide reassurance and assist with managing crowds where required.

"These reassurance patrols will continue throughout the alert level 4 period."