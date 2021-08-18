Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Northland council services shut or reduced during level 4

Hokianga ferry, pictured heading into Rawene, is still in action during level 4 lockdown but on possibly reduced sailings.

Foot passengers on Hokianga's car ferry during the level 4 lockdown must wear Covid-19 suitable clothing, and follow social distancing rules, according to Far North District Council.

"Walk-on passengers must keep a distance of two metres from other passengers and wear appropriate clothing because the (ferry) cabin is closed," FNDC said.

Car ferries in Hokianga and the Bay of Islands are continuing to operate under level 4 lockdown rules.

Face masks are also required by passengers on foot – and those in vehicles if they get out of their vehicles, Northland Ferries website said. It also says passengers should not travel if they are feeling unwell.

The Hokianga ferry is still working but with fewer sailings likely. Vehicle passengers on the Rawene to Narrows ferry must stay in their vehicles.



The Opua car ferry and Russell to Pahia passenger ferry are still operating.

Meanwhile, public bus services are continuing in Whangārei, for essential services travel only. Masks are required. CityLink buses are running with reduced frequency, to a Saturday timetable.

Northland Regional Council said bus passengers should "social distance where possible".

Bus passengers must critically record their trips. Covid-19 QR code scanning, registering trips or calling the council on 0800 002004 are options for this, NRC said.

Public BusLink services around the rest of Northland have, however, been cancelled during level 4. This means there are no public buses for the Far North, mid North, Hokianga, Bream Bay. Hikurangi and Whangārei Heads.

Other council services are also affected by the lockdown.

Some Kaipara District Council (KDC) public toilets may be shut during level 4 to ensure appropriate social distancing.

KDC's Kai Iwi Lakes campground is shut, along with all other council-owned campgrounds, and the council offices in Dargaville and Mangawhai are closed. Dargaville's library is also shut.

Whangārei's CityLink buses are available for travel to essential services and on reduced timetable during Covid-19 level 4 lockdown.

KDC says all burials are suspended. People should contact their undertaker to decide on changes needed to planned funerals/burials.

In the Far North, council skateparks are closed, along with all community halls, the museum at Kaitaia's Te Ahu centre and council customer service centres.

In Whangārei, the council's Forum North and Ruakākā customer service centres are shut, along with Whangārei's public dog park, public pools, Kiwi North museum, botanical gardens, Quarry gardens, art museum, I-sites and the Hub visitors' centre at Whangārei Town Basin. Whangārei's public toilets are open on a reduced basis.

Level 4 hasn't yet impacted Whangārei's iconic Te Matau a Pohe Bridge lifting, which will still be operating.

Other Whangārei public facilities still open include walking trails and parks and reserves, with people reminded to observe social distancing. Animal control for dangerous dogs is still in action.

Meanwhile, WDC has issued a notice to people dwelling in vehicles in the district:

Please remain where you are if possible.

Please DO NOT move to Pohe Island. The car park here is being set up as a Covid-19 testing station and will not be available for camping.

If you cannot stay where you are and have nowhere else to go, please move to Otaika Sportsgrounds (Blue Goose). Toilets at this location will remain open during level 4.