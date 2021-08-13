Brent Eastwood: Sport NZ exercise insights show Covid-19's ongoing negative effects

A woman walks the Hātea Loop with two dogs before last year's first Covid-19 lockdown. We are still not back to where we were pre-Covid when it comes to physical activity, Sport NZ says. Photo / NZME

SPORT THOUGHT

It seems the consequences of Covid-19 are hitting us in more ways than we originally thought.

And one consequence of particular note for the play, active recreation and sport sector is how active NZers have been (or not) since lockdown last year.

Sport NZ has undertaken some in-depth surveying over the past 12 months and some of the insights gathered have demonstrated the on-going negative effects of the pandemic.

The overall summary is that Covid has absolutely impacted New Zealander's physical activity levels, and we are still not back to where we were pre-Covid.

While we know that lockdown provided the opportunity and the motivation for adults to increase on what they would normally do, data has shown that since that time adults have been less active.

Decreased levels of physical activity have been recorded for the 18 to 50-year age group, while older adults have largely kept the same as pre-Covid levels.

Digging a little deeper in the adults data, we can see that those specifically impacted (more than other groups) have been females, those with a disability and also those from more deprived environments.

Furthermore, those who have kept up some level of physical activity have shifted to casual (lower) engagement (whereas previously they may have been more permanent in a particular activity), and we need to consider how we re-engage them at higher levels.

We also know that secondary schools were severally impacted by Covid, in particular young females.

Rangatahi insights show us:

• Participation dropped across the board in schools.

• Barriers to participation increased due to Covid.

• Rangatahi found it harder to be motivated to be active through Covid.

• 88 per cent of all "sports" in secondary school declined in participation in 2020.

While participation for young females declined, it was unchanged for males.

Other findings included:

• Increased sales of golf and tennis equipment.

• Older people went cycling during lockdown and this has continued.

• Home gym equipment saw a large sales boosts.

• The gym industry has had a slow recovery.

There were also some good signs in organised sport:

• Male sport re-starting earlier/faster after lockdown than female sport.

• Summer sports showed positive signs of NZers re-engaging.

• Some sports/activities/events experiencing positives e.g. golf and triathlon.

The focus for the sector in Northland now must be on removing barriers for these affected groups. The effects of Covid are lingering more than we could have predicted and now more than ever Northlanders need to get out there and get moving, which will accrue not only physical benefits, but mental ones as well.

Why put off until tomorrow what you can do today?

• Brent Eastwood is chief executive at Sport Northland.