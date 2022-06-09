Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland rangatahi led marae-based workshop aims to connect youth with culture

3 minutes to read
Sharneece Joyce and Shaquille Shortland are on a mission to reconnect Northland youth with their places of cultural significance. Photo / Tania Whyte

Sharneece Joyce and Shaquille Shortland are on a mission to reconnect Northland youth with their places of cultural significance. Photo / Tania Whyte

Avina Vidyadharan
By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

A Northland marae-based leadership workshop "for the rangatahi and by the rangatahi" aims to connect young people with their cultural backgrounds.

Rangatahi Ora's workshop Tatāi Whenua – connecting with land - will start in Dargaville

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei