Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Covid 19: Northland education leaders frustrated on the frontline by lack of critical worker status

5 minutes to read
Northland school teachers and staff also demand a supply of RATs and education leaders point out it will help them feel more confident and safe working in phases 2 and 3. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Northland school teachers and staff also demand a supply of RATs and education leaders point out it will help them feel more confident and safe working in phases 2 and 3. Photo / Bevan Conley.

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

Tai Tokerau educators on the frontline of the Omicron outbreak are frustrated they have to fight for the "safety tools" to keep their doors open - because they lack the critical worker label.

They are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.