Far North District councillor for Kaikohe-Hokianga Ward Moko Tepania says "many great things will happen for the town" in the next 10 years. Photo / Tania Whyte

The small mid-Northland town of Kaikohe has been getting a bad rap as issues such as gang violence escalate - but many locals believe there's plenty to be excited about.

A sports complex, new library, more than 60 temporary/permanent housing units, redevelopment of Lindvart Park, new CCTV cameras, $189 million geothermal power station, and many more opportunities are "on the horizon" for Kaikohe and community leaders are positive the town will be booming again.

For the retired microbiologist, who now chairs the Kaikohe Business Association, the town is the "real Kiwi Zealand – multicultural and multiracial".

Kaikohe sits at an 11 per cent unemployment rate and the full-time employment rate is 33 per cent. The median income in the town is $19,000, 60 per cent of the nationwide median of $31,800.

Meanwhile, when the two formerly allied gangs – Killerbeez and Tribesmen - spilled a series of violent clashes onto the main street just last month, a sense of tension shadowed the town for a couple of weeks.

However, the resilient community of Kaikohe and the "heroes" of the town are working together, quickly, to revitalise the town and bring back the "booming business and agricultural hub of Northland" title.

Among the heroes is Linda Bracken, who volunteers at the Te Ara Hou store on Broadway.

Bracken grew up in Ōhaeawai, 10 km north of Kaikohe, and returned to the town in 2011.

One of the trustees at the second-hand furniture store, Bracken said the business was strategically planned in Kaikohe to bring some hope to the people.

"I love this community. It is often portrayed negatively because the focus is not on opportunities.

"For me, the community is very important. This furniture comes out of corporate operations from Auckland, destined to be dumped."

What started as a single-person project, the store now has six employees/volunteers helping recycle, repurpose and restore the furniture for the community at an affordable price.

"It has been amazing and we are amazed by the ongoing support we have had, even during the community.

"We are seeing, just on the horizon, so many positive things."

Kaikohe Business association chair Linda Bracken is focused on bringing more opportunities to town. Photo / Tania Whyte

Bracken said in the 1970s and 80s, the town was booming because of railways and a lot of businesses flourished then, but since the facilities slowly started shifting to other towns – including a hospital shift to Kawakawa and police headquarters to Kerikeri, many professionals that helped build the foundation of the place also left.

However, Bracken said she hoped the Ngawha Innovation and Enterprise Park could change the scenario and bring employment tourism opportunities to the town.

"The park will bring families, families who can spend money here and grow our business and our town."

Education was also important and kids being not able to go to school because of Covid-19 lockdowns did not help, said Bracken.

"If you keep the kids involved in the sports, they are often away from the streets.

"Lindvart park could become the ideal place to base a youth director, to bring in things like gymnasiums, other different clubs to run community workshops, bring social workers to run programs, and create many other opportunities for our tamariki."

The project, which will upgrade facilities for 25 sporting codes, includes a new pavilion for two full-sized courts, new roads and carparks, and safer access around the park.

The total cost of the project, which is expected to create 35 construction jobs, was $9.2m with co-funding coming from Far North District Council and other sources.

The Far North District councillor for Kaikohe-Hokianga Ward Moko Tepania said in the next 10 years, "many great things will happen for the town".

"Our community board is putting money into the redevelopment of our memorial park.

"Learn to ride park, outdoor fitness equipment and it is going to be huge for the community, and it will all be happening in the next two financial years.

"We have got funding for a pump track right next to it.

"We are in the middle of the 98-km-offroad-cycle track Pou Herenga Tai – Twin Coast Cycle Trail and with the country opening up again, we will be able to see the benefit of it soon."

"Ngāpuhi iwi is redeveloping the old RSA site and putting 60 houses by 2024 and it will be a temporary/permanent accommodation for people to get their feet. It is going to be huge for the community."

Tepania said it wasn't fair Kaikohe got a bad reputation because of "a few baddies", while there were plenty of other good community members who were doing the best they can.

"We have a beautiful community here. There's maybe like 100 baddies out of like 5000 people – meaning there are 4900 good people in the community."

Tepania moved to Kaikohe five years ago and has been a teacher at the Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe, the second-largest school in the town, with a roll of 250.

Speaking for his Kura, Tepania said the school's model had been hugely successful.

"When you leave kura, you know at least how to make a coffee, with your restricted driver's licence the kura pays for, the students are taught mihi and waiata and will be culturally grounded in who they are.

"We have got a kura community of learning. Many mid-north schools pool in together and share resources and tackle things together."

Tepania said the Matawii water storage dam, would bring opportunities for agriculture and had the potential to also become the next agricultural hub of Northland.

"This is going to be like the fruit bowl of New Zealand because the soil is so great here. That will also create jobs."

The dam, which will be built on farmland at Ngāwhā, east of Kaikohe, will cover 18ha, and will supply water for horticulture and the nearby Ngāwhā Innovation and Enterprise Park.

Amit Kothare donates pies to the local community schools from the money he makes from selling pies at his shop. Photo Tania / Whyte

"There are all these projects that are already in action, and are in the pipeline, and Kaikohe in the next two to five years will be a different picture."

Amit Kothare runs a local business in town and for him, the community of Kaikohe is "warm" and "very connected".

With regards to gang-related threats, Kothare said that they considered themselves a part of the community.

"If you are good to them, they are good to you.

"We are all a part of a beautiful community and we take care of each other."

Kothare donates pies to the local community schools from the money he makes from selling pies at his shop.

"Anything in the black box, anyone can come in and pick it up for free."

So, when you do something for the community, you receive good in return.