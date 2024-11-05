Vessels searched Whangārei Harbour for a swimmer last seen on Saturday, October 19. Photo / Sarah Curtis

A rāhui that was placed over the upper Whangārei Harbour during the search for a missing 83-year-old will be lifted at midday.

The search has entered its third week for the man who was last seen on Saturday, October 19 and reported missing on Monday, October 21.

The rāhui, placed by hapū Te Parawhau, called for people to refrain from taking shellfish, fishing and netting from a specific harbour area.

A spokesperson said it acted as a mark of respect as “mother nature does her thing”.

“We were hoping they could have found him, hopefully, they still can so there’s closure for the family”.