Missing swimmer: Rāhui to be lifted today as search continues

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
Vessels searched Whangārei Harbour for a swimmer last seen on Saturday, October 19. Photo / Sarah Curtis

A rāhui that was placed over the upper Whangārei Harbour during the search for a missing 83-year-old will be lifted at midday.

The search has entered its third week for the man who was last seen on Saturday, October 19 and reported missing on Monday, October 21.

The rāhui, placed by hapū Te Parawhau, called for people to refrain from taking shellfish, fishing and netting from a specific harbour area.

A spokesperson said it acted as a mark of respect as “mother nature does her thing”.

“We were hoping they could have found him, hopefully, they still can so there’s closure for the family”.

They also extended their “heartfelt acknowledgements” to the family of the missing man.

He was understood to go for his daily swim at Onerahi and was believed to have been wearing a wetsuit and pink cap.

A police spokesperson said yesterday that while the search was active, police would assess all information before deploying further staff.

“The case will be reviewed over the coming weeks before any further decisions are made.”

If someone has seen the swimmer, has any dashcam footage from the area or has any further information, they can update police online or call 105, referencing file number 241021/1742.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

