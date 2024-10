Land Search and Rescue Northland Rapa Taiwhenua’s most experienced member Grant Conaghan QSM (left) leads the organisation’s incident management team during the search for an 83-year-old man who is believed to have gone missing during his daily swim in Whangārei Harbour. Also pictured is radio communications manager Brian Winger, who has 30 years of experience with the Northland branch. Photo / S Curtis

By RNZ

Police are scaling back their search for an elderly man who went missing in Northland at the weekend.

The 83-year-old has not been seen since Saturday evening. It was believed he went swimming on Sunday morning in the upper Whangārei Harbour near Onerahi.

The search had been focused on the area around Onerahi and Waikaraka across to One Tree Point on the other side of the harbour.