Land Search and Rescue Northland Rapa Taiwhenua's most experienced member Grant Conaghan QSM (left) is at the helm of the organisation's incident management team during the search for an 83-year-old man believed to have gone missing while taking his daily swim in Whangārei Harbour. Assisting as radio communications manager is another long-standing member, Brian Winger. Photo / S Curtis

A search continues in Whangārei Harbour for an 83-year-old man who is believed to have gone missing during his daily swim.

Searchers began scouring the water and shoreline around Onerahi and parts of the wider harbour area on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

The man had not been seen since Saturday and was reported missing on Monday evening.

“The man typically goes for a daily swim in the Whangārei Harbour and wears a wet suit and pink swim cap,” police said.