Search continues for 83-year-old swimmer in Whangārei

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
Land Search and Rescue Northland Rapa Taiwhenua's most experienced member Grant Conaghan QSM (left) is at the helm of the organisation's incident management team during the search for an 83-year-old man believed to have gone missing while taking his daily swim in Whangārei Harbour. Assisting as radio communications manager is another long-standing member, Brian Winger. Photo / S Curtis

A search continues in Whangārei Harbour for an 83-year-old man who is believed to have gone missing during his daily swim.

Searchers began scouring the water and shoreline around Onerahi and parts of the wider harbour area on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

The man had not been seen since Saturday and was reported missing on Monday evening.

“The man typically goes for a daily swim in the Whangārei Harbour and wears a wet suit and pink swim cap,” police said.

A base has been set up at Onerahi Yacht Club for search and rescue teams looking for a missing swimmer. Photo / S Curtis
A base for the search has been established at Onerahi Yacht Club.

Police, search and rescue, squads from Whangārei Heads Volunteer Surf Life Saving Patrol and Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club as well as Northland Coastguard air patrol volunteers and Coastguard Whangārei are all involved.

At the helm of the incident management team is Grant Conaghan, who three years ago received a Queen’s Service Medal for his contribution to Land Search and Rescue Northland (LSRN) Rapa Taiwhenua - now 53 years. Assisting him is another highly experienced member of the organisation, Brian Winger, who has been involved with LSRN for about 30 years.

Vessels continue to search Whangārei Harbour today for a swimmer last seen on Saturday. Photo / S Curtis
Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) was tasked by police to join the search, a spokesperson said.

“SLSNZ’s thoughts are with the missing person’s friends and whānau during this difficult time.”

Any information that may help with the search can be updated online or by calling 105 using reference number 241021/1742.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

