Photo / S Curtis
A search continues in Whangārei Harbour for an 83-year-old man who is believed to have gone missing during his daily swim.
Searchers began scouring the water and shoreline around Onerahi and parts of the wider harbour area on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.
The man had not been seen since Saturday and was reported missing on Monday evening.
“The man typically goes for a daily swim in the Whangārei Harbour and wears a wet suit and pink swim cap,” police said.
A base for the search has been established at Onerahi Yacht Club.
Police, search and rescue, squads from Whangārei Heads Volunteer Surf Life Saving Patrol and Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club as well as Northland Coastguard air patrol volunteers and Coastguard Whangārei are all involved.
At the helm of the incident management team is Grant Conaghan, who three years ago received a Queen’s Service Medal for his contribution to Land Search and Rescue Northland (LSRN) Rapa Taiwhenua - now 53 years. Assisting him is another highly experienced member of the organisation, Brian Winger, who has been involved with LSRN for about 30 years.