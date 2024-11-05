Advertisement
Whangārei Harbour swimmer, 83, missing for three weeks as search continues

Brodie Stone
Searchers scouring Whangārei Harbour and the foreshore for a missing swimmer on October 23. Photo / Sarah Curtis

The ongoing search for an 83-year-old swimmer in Whangārei Harbour has now entered its third week.

The man, who has not been named, was reported missing on Monday, October 21 and was last seen on Saturday, October 19.

“While the search is still active, police are assessing each piece of information that is received before deploying further staff,” a spokesman said.

“The case will be reviewed over the coming weeks before any further decisions are made.”

A rāhui placed over the upper Whangārei Harbour by hapū Te Parawhau also remains in place.

The rāhui prevents people from fishing, netting and taking shellfish.

Police previously appealed for sightings of the man, who is understood to have been wearing a wetsuit and pink swim cap while going for his daily swim at Onerahi.

Police, Coastguard and Surf Live Saving New Zealand were involved in the search and the police Eagle helicopter was also deployed. However, the search has since been scaled back.

In a media release, police said they have been in touch with the man’s family and support is being provided to them.

If someone has seen the swimmer, has any dashcam footage from the area or has any further information, they can update police online or call 105, referencing file number 241021/1742.

