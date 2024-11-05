Searchers scouring Whangārei Harbour and the foreshore for a missing swimmer on October 23. Photo / Sarah Curtis

Searchers scouring Whangārei Harbour and the foreshore for a missing swimmer on October 23. Photo / Sarah Curtis

The ongoing search for an 83-year-old swimmer in Whangārei Harbour has now entered its third week.

The man, who has not been named, was reported missing on Monday, October 21 and was last seen on Saturday, October 19.

“While the search is still active, police are assessing each piece of information that is received before deploying further staff,” a spokesman said.

“The case will be reviewed over the coming weeks before any further decisions are made.”

A rāhui placed over the upper Whangārei Harbour by hapū Te Parawhau also remains in place.