Strings of LED lights, large 3D lanterns homemade from cane and tissue, and simple kids’ paper lanterns with small lights inside helped to light the way on the clear and crisp the evening.

One of the organisers, Tania Whetū, said it’s important to have fun events in the cold time of the year.

Hannah Mitchell puts on a purrfect performance at the Light and Lantern Parade with her pink parasol. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“It’s bringing people together to celebrate community, celebrate Matariki and mark the passing of the winter solstice.

“The lanterns help to acknowledge that there are lots of different cultures which celebrate winter events - it’s important for our mental health in the cold time of year.”

The event’s lantern-making workshops for adults were all fully booked, said Whetū, who used some inspiration from the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival they were previously involved in.

Seven-year-old Henri Rowsell was among those who made a cane and tissue 3D lantern, with a bit of help from his dad, for the Light and Lantern Parade. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The event was organised with the help of Volunteering Northland and got funding from Whangārei District Council’s Puanga Matariki Festival, they said.

The activities culminated with a fire show by Phoenix Fire Flow and Circus.

In Waipu, more than 200 people pre-ordered a hangī meal as part of the Puanga Matariki Celebration, which featured a story on te ao Māori and the history of Whangārei by Joby Hopa from Hātea Kapa Haka.

In Waipu’s Celtic Barn there was also plenty of fun, with an artificial ice-skating rink set up until Sunday.

Four-year-old Thomas still manages a smile even though he's on the frozen surface at Waipu on Ice. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Robin de Goeij from Differenz, the company running Waipu on Ice, said it was catering to all ages with a sold-out curling event on Thursday night, family fun with ice-skating during the day, plus a disco at night.

The events are all part of the two-month Waipu Winter Festival, said Elijah Purnell from Promote Waipu.

While the cost-of-living crisis has meant people have less money for activities, the organisers have tried to keep prices low, such as the ice-skating starting from $5 per child, he said.

The activities continue through July, finishing with the Waipu Surf Club Mid-Winter Swim on July 28.

It's not often that it "snows" in Northland and Fred finds it plenty of fun at Waipu on Ice. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.