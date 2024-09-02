Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby of Waitematā North CIB said police are continuing to investigate the incidents.

“Four businesses on Wood Street were targeted, and we completed forensic examinations of each scene. A stolen vehicle used in the burglaries was found abandoned and has undergone forensic testing.”

Libby said police are “working hard to identify those responsible.”

“It’s not yet known exactly what items were stolen, but it appears some tobacco products and a cash register were taken.”

McCallum, Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson and Kaipara District councillors Rachael Williams and Mike Howard visited the Wood Street businesses on Sunday, where the “upset and frustrated” owners were picking up the pieces.

“An appalling situation arose, and it’s really important that the people responsible are brought before the court and apprehended so they suffer the force of the law,” McCallum said.

He suspected the area’s community patrol would see more volunteers following the incident.

McCallum was aware Mangawhai was a growing district and said with that would come an increase in police presence as part of the Government’s countrywide push.

Jepson said the businesses were grateful to the community for their support after the incident.

This service station was among the four businesses targeted in a spate of burglaries around 1am on Saturday.

Such crimes were not unique and happening across the country, though he did suspect the crime was “more about the act, rather than the theft” judging by the items taken, which police have not yet given further detail on.

Jepson believed the offenders had been doing the same thing in other areas and said it was important they were apprehended and received a penalty that deterred them as well as copycats.

Some businesses had camera footage of what happened, and they were complimentary of the quick response from police, he said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist. Information can be shared by calling 105 and referencing file number 240831/8064.

