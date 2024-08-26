Advertisement
Northland police continue enquiries into the unexplained death of Joanna Mai Sione-Lauaki

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director, Northern Advocate·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
The police investigation into the death of Joanna Mai Sione-Lauaki is continuing, now with a focus on a particular vehicle of interest. Photo / Alex Burton

Police are appealing for information about a vehicle of interest as part of their investigation into a Dargaville woman’s death.

Police said enquiries are still ongoing into the death of Joanna (Jo) Mai Sione-Lauaki, 38, who was discovered between Omamari Beach and Aranga Beach on Friday, August 2.

Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford says police are now seeking information and sightings regarding of a vehicle of interest.

The vehicle is a white 2012 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute with no registration plates, with an orange hazard light on the roof and aluminium dog cages on the back.

“We believe this vehicle to have been in the same area where Jo’s body was discovered.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle leading up to and around Friday, August 1 in the Baylys or Omamari Beach areas near Dargaville.

“Anyone who saw this vehicle or has any dashcam footage of this vehicle from that day is urged to come forward.”

Crawford says police are continuing to work hard to piece together the events leading up to Jo’s death and any information, no matter how small, could assist in bring the case to a close.

Jo was laid to rest in Auckland earlier this month, with hundreds gathering in Auckland to farewell her five days after her body was found on remote Omamari Beach north of Dargaville.

If you were in these areas between these times and have any photos or videos which may be relevant, please upload them here: https://cloth.nc3.govt.nz.

Anyone with information can call police on 105 and quote file number 240803/9062.

Alternatively, if you would like to speak to a member of the investigation team in person, you can present to the Dargaville Police Station.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

