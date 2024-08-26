The police investigation into the death of Joanna Mai Sione-Lauaki is continuing, now with a focus on a particular vehicle of interest. Photo / Alex Burton

Police are appealing for information about a vehicle of interest as part of their investigation into a Dargaville woman’s death.

Police said enquiries are still ongoing into the death of Joanna (Jo) Mai Sione-Lauaki, 38, who was discovered between Omamari Beach and Aranga Beach on Friday, August 2.

Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford says police are now seeking information and sightings regarding of a vehicle of interest.

The vehicle is a white 2012 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute with no registration plates, with an orange hazard light on the roof and aluminium dog cages on the back.

“We believe this vehicle to have been in the same area where Jo’s body was discovered.