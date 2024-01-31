Northland MP Grant McCallum spoke of his desire to serve his community during his maiden speech in Parliament.

Northland MP Grant McCallum spoke of his “strong desire” to serve his community, the problems holding the region back, and his plans to overcome them during his maiden speech in Parliament yesterday.

The Maungaturoto farmer covered off a range of topics during his valedictory speech on Wednesday, including farming and the environment, and his family’s history including his “political hero” his dad Ron, a well-respected activist in the region.

His main focus was his 2040 vision, which included a four-lane highway to Northland, “a society where we celebrate and respect all our cultures, and a treaty settlement for Ngāpuhi”.

McCallum also spoke of his political journey which started when he joined the National Party at 18, and included being on the board of the party from 2005 until 2015, and his involvement in the Bluegreens, the National Party’s advisory group on environmental issues.

As for “the amazing electorate of Northland” McCallum spoke of his 2040 vision for the region which was full of “untapped potential”.

Despite being located near Auckland, with great beaches and quality soils, “we are struggling economically and socially and have done for a long time”, he said.

“The single biggest factor holding us back is connectivity, and in particular the quality of our roading infrastructure.”

McCallum said it was time to stop “politicising Northland roads” and “release the handbrake on Northland’s prosperity.”

This could be done by backing the four-lane highway, which was a “vital part of lifting families out of poverty by enabling businesses to invest, creating jobs and opportunities across a range of sectors and breathing new life into Northland,” he said.

“The Mangamukas has been closed since August 2022 and ... the Brynderwyrns were shut for 58 days after the wet weather last summer and are going to be shut for at least another nine weeks to do some urgent repairs, just to try and stop a catastrophic failure this winter.

“That is two parts of SH1 shut at the same time. Northlanders have had enough.”

McCallum also compared the differences in towns like Kerikeri and Kaikohe which “symbolise the challenges and opportunities in Northland”.

“They are 30 minutes apart, but in some cases worlds apart.”

He said two dams were built to irrigate the fertile land around Kerikeri in the 1970′s and 80s.

“The results are obvious. Economic growth resulting in jobs in a town that now has a population of 8500 and is still growing. It has become a significant economic driver for Northland.

“I am pleased to see that in the Kaikohe area we now have one dam that has been built and another in Waimate North being built.”

McCallum said Northland also needs to celebrate its Māori culture, including te reo.

The other “significant contributor” towards creating a united and thriving community would be a Ngāpuhi settlement, he said.

“I stand ready to help and engage however I can to help achieve this.

“My vision is clear.

“By 2040 a four-lane highway to Northland, a society where we celebrate and respect all our cultures, and a treaty settlement for Ngāpuhi.

“And then we can celebrate together, the 200th anniversary of the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi as a united region and a united country.”

McCallum acknowledged his fellow Northland MPs; NZ First’s Shane Jones, Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime, Act MP Mark Cameron, Huhana Lyndon from the Green Party, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi from Te Pati Māori and former Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis who also delivered his valedictory speech on Wednesday.

He also acknowledged electorate chairman Iain Huddlestone, and thanked his wife Janet, his parents Ron and Pam, his children Eve and Jeremy, his sister Sandra and his brother Murray for their love and support.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.