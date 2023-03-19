Maungaturoto farmer Grant McCallum will contest the Northland seat for the National Party. Photo / Supplied

Maungaturoto farmer Grant McCallum will represent Northland for the National Party in the upcoming general election.

The 58-year-old was selected by the party’s voting delegates ahead of former Kaipara mayor Jason Smith and Far North District Councillor Felicity Foy.

He said it was a huge privilege to campaign for Northland’s support as National’s candidate in this year’s election.

McCallum has lived in Northland since the late 1970s and owned and operated his Maungaturoto beef and dairy farm since 1995. He serves as chair of the Kauri Museum at Matakohe and has been a member of the Bluegreens executive since 2001.

“I love Northland and will be working tirelessly to earn the right to advocate for my home region as its next local MP in Chris Luxon’s National team. As a local MP, I’ll be laser-focused on issues that matter like the cost of living,” McCallum said.

Previously, McCallum has served as vice president of the Northern branch of Federated Farmers as well as on the boards of several Northland sporting organisations.

He is the son of Ron McCallum who was the National Party’s electorate chairman for Kaipara with former MP Sir Lockwood Smith KNZM and for Whangārei with former MP John Banks.

“Labour is spending $1 billion more per week than the previous National Government with nothing to show for it except a cost-of-living crisis that is now driving interest rates sky high,” McCallum said.

This spending has led to significantly higher mortgage repayments, McCallum said, and an average weekly rent hike of $195 for Far North renters.

“Families are wondering how on earth they’re going to find hundreds of dollars more every week to cover their mortgage or rent. And this is before they buy groceries – the price of which is increasing at the highest rate in 33 years – or fill up their vehicles.

“Policies like National’s FamilyBoost, which provides up to $75 per week in tax rebates to help people with the cost of childcare, will go a long way to giving families more choices in their weekly budget,” McCallum said.

McCallum said he looks forward to advocating for farmers and farming communities to reduce their “regulatory burden.”

“As a farmer myself, I understand the significant contribution farmers make to the economy and to Kiwis, both here in Northland and across the country.

“That’s why I’m standing for National. It’s the only party with a plan to strengthen New Zealand’s economy and the ability to deliver on it.”



