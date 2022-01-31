Shoppers at Countdown Okara might have been exposed to Covid-19 last Tuesday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

People who visited Countdown Whangārei at Okara Park on Tuesday, January 25, 7.30pm-8.00pm are asked to self-isolate and get tested.

The Ministry of Health notified four new locations of interest in Northland today and classified Countdown Okara as a "close contact" exposure.

People who visited the other locations of interest are asked to monitor for symptoms.

The locations include: Casablanca Motel Whangārei from January 25, 7am to January 27, 9pm; Turkuaz Cafe Whangārei on Tuesday, January 25, 7pm-8.30pm; and Countdown Regent on Wednesday, January 26, 8.am-8.50am.

Times for two locations of interest that have been previously notified were also updated: Michael Hill Jewellers Whangārei on Monday, January 24, 12.16pm-12.30pm; and the Fruit and Vege Warehouse Whangārei on Wednesday, January 26, 4.54pm-5pm.

Four locations of interest were notified on Monday evening: Kerikeri Airport Terminal on Sunday, January 23, 2.25pm-3pm; Kerikeri Mission Station on Sunday, January 23, 10.57am-11.07am; Fishbone Cafe Kerikeri on Sunday, January 23, 8.40am-9.40am and New World Kerikeri, on Saturday, January 22.