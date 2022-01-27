Wainui Marae in Kaeo in the Far North District was visited by a person infected with Covid-19 from Friday 11am till Sunday 3pm. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A Far North marae visited by a person positive with Covid-19 had strict protocols in place to mitigate the risks posed by the virus.

Wainui Marae, around 24km north of Kāeo, was identified as a location of interest by the Ministry of Health late on Thursday afternoon.

According to the ministry, the Covid case visited the marae last Friday from 11am till Sunday 3pm.

The Northland District Health Board is yet to confirm the variant the positive Covid case was infected with.

The Advocate understands the person attended a tangihanga for a Northland man, returned home to his whānau from Australia.

During which strict Covid protocols were in place at the marae which included requesting anyone unwell to stay home.

Other measures involved asking visitors to wear masks while at the marae, multiple hand sanitising stations, social distancing, and rigorous signing in protocols.

On arrival, guests were met by a Māori Warden who asked each individual to fill in the Covid register or scan a QR code via the Covid Tracing App.

People were also asked to stay in their vehicles until it was their turn for pōwhiri, of which only groups of 15 were allowed in at a time which adhered to the Government guidelines.

Under the red setting, a marae can have multiple groups of 100 people coming through to attend a tangihanga — as long as the groups are not on the marae at the same time and do not mix with each other.

Upon entering no harirū (handshake), hongi, or hugs were permitted and people were asked to sit in the small group of 15.

The marae took careful measures with shared meals where all the food was self-serve, meal times were arranged with whānau and were "strictly adhered to".

The kitchen was closed down outside of the meal times to undergo a deep clean.

Bubbles were arranged between the volunteers, who were supporting the whānau, to ensure there was no "cross over" that would "disturb different bubbles".

Anyone who was at the marae over these three days is considered a close contact and must self-isolate.

The Ministry of Health is asking close contacts to self-isolate and get tested immediately, as well as on day five.

Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

The Advocate has reached out to the marae and the district health board for comment.