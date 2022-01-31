Northland health officials are urging people to get tested for Covid 19, with the Omicron variant now in the region.

Northland health officials are urging people to get tested for Covid 19, with the Omicron variant now in the region.

Omicron is in Northland, with at least two confirmed cases in the region and health officials urging people to get tested and vaccinated.

Northland DHB reported one new Covid-19 case on Monday - in Kerikeri and a household member of a previously reported Omicron case. Whole-genome sequencing has been requested, and the case is in self-isolation.

The two Whangārei cases reported over the weekend that were linked to the Soundsplash event in Hamilton have been confirmed to be the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

There are currently 16 active Northland cases, and the total number of confirmed cases is 130, with 114 people released from isolation.

There are no Covid-19 cases currently in hospital in Northland.

Three new Casual Contact Locations of Interest in Northland have also been notified.

They are McDonalds Kerikeri, on Saturday, January 22 from 4.38pm - 5.43pm; Turkuaz Cafe Whangārei - Tuesday, January 25, 7pm - 8.30pm and Riverside Cafe Whangārei - Monday, January 24, 9.30am - 10.30am.

If you were at any of those locations at the times noted you should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

NDHB said with Omicron confirmed in Northland, the best thing people can do for themselves and their whānau is to get a booster as soon as eligible.

''Boosters lower your chances of getting very sick and being hospitalised. It also helps slow the spread of the virus. That's why it's essential to get your booster four months after your second dose - so if you're over 18 and your booster is due, please get it now,'' the DHB said.

People can go to the Unite against Covid-19 webpage on boosters for more information on eligibility and where to get a booster.

''If you are due your second dose, please do this now – no appointment is necessary. There are multiple vaccination clinics across the rohe provided by Māori Health Providers and Northland DHB,'' the DHB said.

''If you haven't had your first Pfizer vaccination and are still undecided, please talk with someone you trust. Talking to your Māori Health Provider, pharmacist or GP is a great way to get expert advice from someone who can answer your questions.

''In addition, they can help you navigate all the conflicting claims, rumours and information sources about Covid-19 and the Covid vaccine.''

If you have cold or flu symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has Covid-19 or at a Close Contact Location of Interest, you should self-isolate and test immediately.

Vaccination and testing stations are open across Northland and locations and times can be found at www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19.

Be Prepared:

There are simple, practical things you can do to prepare in case you, or someone in your household, becomes unwell or if Covid-19 becomes common in our community and you need to isolate at home.

■ Keep essential supplies on hand so that you will not need to leave your home if you become ill

■ Avoid panic buying. Add a few extra items every time you shop

■ Remember to renew your prescription medications

Make alternative arrangements in case you become ill or if you need to care for a sick family member. For example:

■ Have back-up childcare in case you or your usual care provider become ill

■ If you care for dependents, have a back-up caregiver in place

■ If you need to self-isolate away from your home have a back-up person to feed/exercise/ look after your animals

■ Talk to your employer about working from home if possible

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is isolating after being exposed to an Omicron-infected flight attendant on a plane from Kerikeri, has tested negative for the virus.