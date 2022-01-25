Pak'n Save Kaitaia, above, is one of three new locations of interest in Northland. Photo / file

Three new locations of interest in Northland - all in Kaitaia - have been added to the Ministry of Health's website.

They are Pak'n Save Kaitaia, on Friday, January 21, from 2pm to 3.30pm; The Warehouse, Kaitaia, the same day from noon to 1pm and Noel Leeming Kaitaia, also on January 21, from 1pm to 2pm.

If you were at any of these venues at the relevant times you should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

For the latest locations of interest, go to:

www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19/covid-19-contact-tracing-locations-interest

One new Covid-19 case was notified in Northland today. The person is in Kaitaia and is a contact of a known cases.

There are 12 active Northland Covid cases, and the total number of confirmed cases in the region is 121, with 109 cases released from isolation.

A list of Covid testing and vaccination centres in Northland, including opening times, is available at www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19.