Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Locals plead for speed limit cut on Kerikeri's Kapiro Rd — again

5 minutes to read
Niall Mayson is calling for the speed limit on Kapiro Rd, north of Kerikeri, to be cut from 100km/h to 70km/h before any more preventable injuries occur. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Niall Mayson is calling for the speed limit on Kapiro Rd, north of Kerikeri, to be cut from 100km/h to 70km/h before any more preventable injuries occur. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter



Residents of a busy semi-rural road north of Kerikeri says it's time the council stopped "sitting on its hands" and reduced the speed limit before anyone else is hurt or even killed.

Niall Mayson, who

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei