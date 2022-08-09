Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland underperforming on Road to Zero targets, report reveals

4 minutes to read
Police investigating a fatal crash in Tangiteroria in March this year. Photo / Tania Whyte

Police investigating a fatal crash in Tangiteroria in March this year. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northern Advocate
By Angela Woods

Northland is performing poorly on its Road to Zero targets, a new report reveals, but police and Waka Kotahi say they are working on it.

The latest Road to Zero monitoring report named Northland as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei