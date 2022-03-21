Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Kevin Page: Curtains to Sunday DIY plan

5 minutes to read
Putting up new curtains proved harder than columnist Kevin Page thought it would be

Putting up new curtains proved harder than columnist Kevin Page thought it would be

Northern Advocate

Most Sundays you will find me, deep in concentration, whacking a little white ball around the carefully manicured grounds of my local golf course.

This Sunday past would have been no different, but for the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.