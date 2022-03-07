Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Kevin Page: On a day that started with such sadness, laughter really did prove to be the best medicine

5 minutes to read
I never did find out what the joke was but the laughter really was the best medicine that day Photo / Getty Images

I never did find out what the joke was but the laughter really was the best medicine that day Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Page
By
Kevin Page

Columnist

Please forgive me but I'm teeing off this week on something of a sombre note.

Cancer took a good mate of mine a few days ago.

Brent was a big man, both in stature and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.