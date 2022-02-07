Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Kevin Page: Me, the sport stars and a lift ride

6 minutes to read
What has been interesting is the evolutionary change of our group. We all seemed to be sharing the latest photos of our grandchildren a lot. Photo / Getty Images

What has been interesting is the evolutionary change of our group. We all seemed to be sharing the latest photos of our grandchildren a lot. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Page
By
Kevin Page

Columnist


Around this time each year, I go away for a brief holiday with some business associates.

Well, I'm sort of tinkering with the truth there. If my business were golf then it would be true.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.