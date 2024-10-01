Advertisement
Kaitāia’s Te Ahu Centre alive with the sound of local musicians and singers

Northern Advocate
An ensemble of violinists at the fundraising concert at Te Ahu Centre.

Kaitāia’s Te Ahu Centre came alive with the sound of wonderful music recently, as a fundraising concert brought together a vibrant array of performers from the Te Hiku community.

The successful fundraising concert featured an impressive line-up of local performers, including the Kaitāia Community Voice, Te Hiku Orchestra, Kaitāia College music students and graduates, plus finalists from Far North’s Got Talent quest.

The powerful brass band of Te Pene o Te Mangai and the Kaitāia College Jazz Band also entertained the audience.

Performers at the fundraiser included Kaitāia Community Voice, Te Hiku Orchestra, Kaitāia College music students and graduates, and finalists from Far North's Got Talent.
All funds raised will support musical experiences and competitions for students in the Far North, helping them participate in various musical kaupapa and perform throughout Aotearoa.

The event marked a milestone for Kaitāia’s first orchestra, consisting of students from Kaitāia College, Pompallier Catholic Primary School, and homeschooled students.

Organisers thanked the community for its support, particularly New Zealand Symphony’s David Chickering and network for donating instruments such as violins, cellos and a double bass all the way from Wellington. Thanks also to music teachers and mentors of Te Hiku Music Academy and Sistema Whangārei for the awhi and support.

Kaitāia College hopes to host more concerts in the future to showcase the talented musicians across Te Hiku o Te Ika-a-Māui.

Cello and violin players were prominent at the fundraising concert at Te Ahu.
Choral voices filled Kaitāia’s Te Ahu Centre for the Kaitāia College fundraising concert.
