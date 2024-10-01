An ensemble of violinists at the fundraising concert at Te Ahu Centre.

Kaitāia’s Te Ahu Centre came alive with the sound of wonderful music recently, as a fundraising concert brought together a vibrant array of performers from the Te Hiku community.

The successful fundraising concert featured an impressive line-up of local performers, including the Kaitāia Community Voice, Te Hiku Orchestra, Kaitāia College music students and graduates, plus finalists from Far North’s Got Talent quest.

The powerful brass band of Te Pene o Te Mangai and the Kaitāia College Jazz Band also entertained the audience.

Performers at the fundraiser included Kaitāia Community Voice, Te Hiku Orchestra, Kaitāia College music students and graduates, and finalists from Far North's Got Talent.

All funds raised will support musical experiences and competitions for students in the Far North, helping them participate in various musical kaupapa and perform throughout Aotearoa.