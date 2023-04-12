The Kaitaia College Jazz Waka Group impressed judges at this year's National Youth Jazz Competition in Tauranga.

The Kaitaia College Jazz Waka Group impressed judges at this year's National Youth Jazz Competition in Tauranga.

One Far North high school is starting to make a name for itself in the music world, taking out yet another prestigious national award.

Kaitāia College’s Jazz Waka Group made the nine-hour trek to Tauranga last Wednesday to compete in the Wright Family Foundation 45th National Youth Jazz Competition.

The effort proved worth their while, taking out the Dennis Huggard Trophy for the Best First Year Performance and silver in the jazz combo section.

Kaitāia College head of music teacher Opeloge Ah Sam said it was the first time for the school to take part in the competition and was proud of what the students had achieved.

“To quote one of the judge’s comments, ‘these guys from Kaitāia didn’t just play well, they tore it up playing with great passion and playing with great skill’,” Ah Sam said.

“The students only had around four weeks to practice and their first proper all-group rehearsal was on the actual day of the competition.

“I’m stoked they were happy, but not completely happy with their performance, which means they’re starting to learn how to reflect on doing better moving forward.”

The eight-piece band competed in the combo section and played Dan Morrison’s Moondance, George Benson’s Broadway, Chick Corea’s challenging instrumental jazz piece Spain, along with the competition set-piece Sugar by Stanley Turrentine.

The Kaitāia College Jazz Waka Group had only four weeks to practice before the big day.

The National Youth Jazz Competition was held at Tauranga’s Baycourt Community and Arts Centre from April 4-6 and featured the most competitors in its 45-year history, said competition manager Liam Ryan.

“We had a record number of 600 registrations from 32 secondary schools as far and wide as Wellington to Kaitāia,” Ryan said.

“The competition continues to grow, which speaks volumes about the amount of jazz being played in secondary schools.”

Judges Dr Rodger Fox, Dr Dave Wilson from Victoria University of Wellington (NZSM), Gwyn Reynolds from ARA Christchurch, and Ben Wilcock from Toi Ohomai, said they were impressed by the standard of excellence of performance from the young musicians.

Head judge Fox felt the standard of combos and big bands was improving each year, in large part due to the schools returning to the competition and building on their performances.

“It’s very encouraging to see the competition continuing to grow; it shows it is valued by the schools,” Fox said.

“The bands are very receptive to feedback, and this is showing in the band performances. It’s great to see students really working on improvisational playing.”

After performing, the combos and big bands had a workshop with a judge to receive immediate feedback on their performance - a total of 62 performances and workshops.

Ryan said this year’s competition had showcased the best of youth jazz in the country.

“The standard of performances is incredibly high, with jazz now embedded into the New Zealand school music curriculum,” he said.

“The students blew us away again this year with their musicality, their enthusiasm, and their energy.

“A big thank you must go to the school musical directors, young performers who played their hearts out, parents and support teams who came along and made it happen.”

On their way home, the group played a gig at one of Auckland’s iconic jazz venues, Downbeat.

Following their performance at the competition, the Jazz Waka Group played a gig at one of Auckland’s iconic Jazz venues, Downbeat, before heading home last Friday.

Next up for the group is a livestreamed performance direct to New York on April 30 to celebrate International Jazz Day.

Ah Sam said Kaitāia College was one of only two schools in New Zealand to take part in the live-stream event, which would be watched by the “father of modern jazz”, American legend Herbie Hancock.