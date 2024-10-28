Ward did all his schooling from Kaitāia Primary School through to Kaitāia College. He played rugby for Te Rarawa which helped him develop traits of respect, culture and hard work.

He told the Northland Age he has very fond memories of these times under Merv Rawiri and close connections to the Wikitera whānau.

Ward said he wanted the story of his success told to hopefully inspire other Far North youth into chasing their dreams.

Former Kaitāia GP Dr Lance O'Sullivan has been a role model for Ward, who has just received a major award in Australia.

Ward completed his medical degree through the University of Auckland between 2008-2013 where he was awarded Vice Chancellor scholarship for top Māori and Pacific students.

He was mentored by Dr Lance O’Sullivan from Kaitāia and Dr Mataroria Lyndon. Prior to completing his ACSEP Fellowship he completed his Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) Fellowship on the Gold Coast.

‘’I met Mataroria Lyndon through my brother Dr Luke Ward. Luke also attended Kaitāia College (1999-2004) and is now a general practitioner working with Māori and Pacific communities in South East Queensland,’’ Ward said.

‘’Moving from Kaitāia to Auckland was a big transition and Mataroria was a huge factor in helping me adjust to a new environment, supporting and helping realise our potential being from a small town on what is possible.

‘’I met Dr Lance O’Sullivan while doing placements in Kaitāia as a medical student. His bedside rapport with patients and connectedness to community and commitment to helping others have always motivated me. I hold him as one of the biggest role models I’ve come across in my career.’’

He said he was meeting up with O’Sullivan this week on the Gold Coast to discuss the future.

‘’It would be great to be able to provide my services to the Far North through outreach clinics and via virtual health. We are heading home over Christmas and back in March for a local whānau wedding.’’

Ward’s wife Emma Kutia is of Ngati Porou descent from Tolaga Bay. They have two young boys with mixed Māori-Samoan heritage. He is proud of his roots and hopes his story provides inspiration to others.



