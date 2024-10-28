Ward was also the NRL Māori All Stars doctor from 2019-2023, and the Kangaroos doctor for Papua New Guinea tours 2022-2023. He was also the CMO for the Gold Coast Titans 2019-2020, Toa Samoa in 2023 and has a long affiliation with the Burleigh Bears.
He was mentored by Dr Lance O’Sullivan from Kaitāia and Dr Mataroria Lyndon. Prior to completing his ACSEP Fellowship he completed his Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) Fellowship on the Gold Coast.
‘’I met Mataroria Lyndon through my brother Dr Luke Ward. Luke also attended Kaitāia College (1999-2004) and is now a general practitioner working with Māori and Pacific communities in South East Queensland,’’ Ward said.
‘’Moving from Kaitāia to Auckland was a big transition and Mataroria was a huge factor in helping me adjust to a new environment, supporting and helping realise our potential being from a small town on what is possible.
‘’I met Dr Lance O’Sullivan while doing placements in Kaitāia as a medical student. His bedside rapport with patients and connectedness to community and commitment to helping others have always motivated me. I hold him as one of the biggest role models I’ve come across in my career.’’
He said he was meeting up with O’Sullivan this week on the Gold Coast to discuss the future.
‘’It would be great to be able to provide my services to the Far North through outreach clinics and via virtual health. We are heading home over Christmas and back in March for a local whānau wedding.’’
Ward’s wife Emma Kutia is of Ngati Porou descent from Tolaga Bay. They have two young boys with mixed Māori-Samoan heritage. He is proud of his roots and hopes his story provides inspiration to others.